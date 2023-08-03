My Excellency (Dubai)

Brazilian Pedro Castro returns to our stadiums again from the Khorfakkan gate, where the “Eagles” announced the contract with this player after a first experience that was last season in the ranks of Dibba Club, where he joined “Al-Nukhada” in the winter transfers, and gave him a distinguished performance, but the team did not He succeeds in remaining in the ADNOC Professional League, so that Castro (30 years old) will return again to Brazil.

The player had praised his experience in our stadiums, and Castro conveyed many positive and beautiful points, as he described his experience with Dibba as “special.” He said: It was a few special months in my football career, on and off the field. Professionals, and we succeeded during short periods in the second round to present a distinguished level, and the beautiful sports race continued until the last stop.

He added: We played good matches, but we did not remain in the professionals, and it was enough for us to win with a clean goal in the last match in order to continue, but a 1-1 draw was achieved and this was not in our interest, and I was very sad that my team fell and did not achieve this victory and return again to the first division.

Pedro Castro did not hide his happiness with the wonderful way of dealing, and he said: Dealing with me and all members of my family was very special in this quick and relatively short experience with Hatta Club and in the UAE, and we were fighting hard for survival, and everyone was standing behind the team from management and fans that crawled behind us in All stadiums during the second round, and that is why I was very sad when the referee blew the final whistle with a tie and relegation.

After the player returned to his country, the Khorfakkan administration contacted the Brazilian midfielder and brought him back to our stadiums to experience his experience for the second year in a row.

Castro’s new professional experience was the third in his football career after Espanyol, then Dibba, and he played for a number of large Brazilian clubs such as Cruzeiro, Botafogo, Avai, Sport Recife and Santos, and with his move to Dibba in the winter stage, he participated in 14 full matches, 1260 minutes, scored a goal and made two goals.