Time for the world to dress in yellow once again for the celebration of a new edition of the Pokemon World Championships. After the super successful return in 2022 after all the cancellations that had to be given due to the pandemic, pokemon company and its associates are ready for the best players of their titles to compete in a great event that will also be surrounded by great activities, announcements, and things to see. For this 2023, it has been decided that the house of the brand itself will host the convention, having the city of Yokohama, Japan as headquarters. So that you can follow the entire event closely and don’t miss anything, we have prepared this previous special content in which we tell you about times, dates and other details which are important to keep in mind. Get ready, because things are going to get really good.

What do you compete in and what are they?

First of all, it seems important to us to tell you a little about what the Pokemon World Championships. You’ll see, every year, pokemon company organize this special event in different cities around the world, where after a long qualifying process, the best players reach the finals to discover who is the best in the world in each category. Of course, the tournaments are also used by the brand to give important announcements and even show their new products.

That said, I tell you that this year, the Pokemon World Championships will be held in the city of Yokohama, Japan from August 11 to 13. The agreed competitions will be divided into four different games that, in turn, are divided into age groups ranging from juniors for the youngest, senior for competitors with more experience and of course, the Masters division, which is undoubtedly the one that attracts the most attention. Regarding the disciplines, this year we will have a Pokémon GO, Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon UNITEand Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

Will there be Latino representation? The answer to that question is yes. This year, as in the past, several competitors from countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and more will see activity in the Pokemon World Championships 2023. We would love to be able to confirm exactly who they are, what they are going to compete in and of course, when they will do it, however, the brand does not usually reveal that information in a concrete way, but believe us that we will do everything possible to have it as soon as possible or at least , report to you how it went once they have taken action.

Where and when to see the competitions?

As we already told you a few moments ago, the Pokemon World Championships 2023 will be held in Yokohama, Japan from August 11 to 13, specifically in the convention center: PACIFIC Yokohama. In case you are in the area or of course, you have planned to make the trip to be at the event, it is important that you know that the pre-registration to obtain accreditation as a spectator ended on June 7. In case you haven’t made that registration, all is not lost, as the organizers have opened a waiting list in which new spaces will be opened for those who want to be. In case you are interested in this option, you can see more details by clicking right here.

Now, we know perfectly well that crossing the world to get to Japan is not easy and, above all, not cheap, so like every year, there will be official streams where you can follow all the action from the comfort of your home. The thing here is that of course, the strong time difference with the nation of the rising sun, will mean that the vast majority of the competitions take place when it is early in the morning in America. Anyway, here are the links to the official channels of each competition, as well as the hours at which you can enjoy the tournaments, as well as the closing ceremony in which, by the way, important announcements about the future of Pikachu and company are usually given.

*Note: Due to the practicality of our readers from different countries, the times presented below are in Pacific Time (PDT: Pacific Daylight Time), an area that is one hour behind central Mexico.

pokemon trading card game

Link to stream: twitch.tv/PokemonTCG

Days and hours.

Thursday, August 10: 5:00 pm – 4:30 am PDT

Friday, August 11: 5:00 pm – 6:00 am PDT

Saturday, August 12 FINALS*: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm PDT

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Link to stream: twitch.tv/Pokemon

Days and hours.

Thursday, August 10: 5:00 pm – 4:30 am PDT

Friday, August 11: 5:00 pm – 6:00 am PDT

Saturday August 12 FINALS*: 10:00 pm – 1:00 am PDT

Pokémon GO

Link to stream: twitch.tv/PokemonGO

Days and hours.

Thursday, August 10: 5:00 pm – 2:00 am PDT

Friday, August 11: 5:00 pm – 1:00 am PDT

Saturday, August 12 FINALS*: 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm PDT

Pokemon UNITE

Link to stream: twitch.tv/PokemonUNITE

Days and hours.

Thursday, August 10: 5:00 pm – 4:00 am PDT

Friday, August 11: 5:00 pm – 5:00 am PDT

closing ceremony

Link to stream: twitch.tv/Pokemon

Days and hours.

Sunday, August 13: 1:00–1:30 am PDT

What will we have in Atomix?

In addition to having the notes on the winners of this year’s competitions and, of course, the details of the announcements that we will surely have on Sunday during the closing ceremony, we tell you that, as in the last two editions of the Pokemon World Championships, we will have the great opportunity to be at the sceneso you can expect coverage of the experience with both video and written material, as well as many curiosities in our social networks.

From the outset, we can confirm that we will have videos about the Pokémon Café experience, a pokemon center tour that opens for the event better known as the souvenir shop, as well as a overview of what the competition floor is close up. The idea is that you live this great experience with us almost as if you were at the scene. Added to the above, we will have activities in the days prior to the event, so you can also expect content from what we find in our days in Japan.

See you in Yokohama!