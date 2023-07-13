Limited Run Gamesin collaboration with KONAMIannounces the arrival of four physical editions for Castlevania Advance Collection. Already available digitally on consoles and PC, we do not currently know when the physical editions of the collection will be released. The company has announced pre-orders will be available from 28 July until 10 September on the company website.

The announced editions are:

standard edition (PS4, XBO, Switch) – introductory price: $34.99 (about €32)

a copy of the game

the game manual

Four different covers will be made for this version, and it will be up to us to decide which one to buy.

classic edition (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) – introductory price: $69.99 (about €63)

all contents of the Standard Edition

all four covers interchangeable

the soundtrack CD

a poster

… all enclosed in a silver box

Advanced Edition (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) – introductory price: $84.99 (about €76)

all contents of the Standard Edition

all four covers interchangeable

a CD with a selection of songs from the soundtrack

a poster

a steelbook case

…all enclosed in a box inspired by GameBoy Advance game boxes

Ultimate Edition (PS4, XBO, Switch, PC) – introductory price: $174.99: (about €156)

all the contents of the Advanced Edition

three soundtrack discs

maps of all chapters for GameBoy Advance

keychain mini-cartridges for the four games in the collection

a set of Dual Set-up System Cards

a set of four lithographs

a Shadow Box with lights and sounds

We just have to wait to find out when these very rich physical editions will be distributed for Castlevania Advance Collection.

