McKinsey: Remote work will hurt the global office industry by $ 800 billion

Office attendance in large cities remains below pre-pandemic levels by 30 percent, only 37 percent of company employees are now working non-remotely. The downward trend in business space occupancy will continue for the foreseeable future, which could cause significant damage to the office industry. Bloomberg with reference to a study by analysts of the Global Institute of the international consulting company McKinsey.

The total losses of nine major world cities (San Francisco, London, New York, Houston, Paris, Munich, Tokyo, Beijing and Shanghai) by 2030 were estimated by experts at $800 billion. Significant damage will be caused by a number of factors, including high rental rates for business premises, a general decline in demand for office visits, and others. At the same time, the damage will be 26 percent lower compared to the level of 2019, but the risks of increased damage could rise to 42 percent.

In the next 6.5 years, the largest reduction in demand for office visits will be observed in San Francisco (minus 22.4 percent) and New York (minus 17.6 percent). London also got into the top three of the anti-rating, where the need for business premises will decrease by 14.9 percent. Of the European metropolitan areas, the largest decline will occur in Munich (minus 10.5 percent), while in Paris this figure will decrease by 8.2 percent. In Houston, the decline is expected to be 9.5 percent, while in the Asian metropolitan areas it will fluctuate between 5.9-7.8 percent.

Under a moderate scenario, demand for office space worldwide will decline by an average of 13 percent by the end of the decade. A decrease in demand for visiting offices will inevitably lead to a decrease in the cost of renting business premises, as well as affect prices for retail and residential real estate located close to business centers, analysts concluded.

At the same time, not all the world’s largest companies agree to release employees for permanent remote work. Earlier it was reported that the management of the American corporation Meta (recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) began to gradually transfer staff to work in the office – the company asks employees to come there three times a week starting in September. With the help of such a measure, the organization wants to increase labor efficiency.

Prior to this, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX and the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, called the remote work mode unfair. This is because employees who only need a laptop to work are in a more privileged position compared to those who cannot perform tasks from home.