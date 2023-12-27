Mark Zuckerberg smelled blood when Elon Musk took over Twitter. The co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX changed the cheerful little blue bird for a black X, a mutation that also serves as a metaphor for what the platform has become. Musk fired 80% of the staff and has followed erratic management that has left the quality of the social network affected. Zuck knew how to read the discontent of many tweeters and decided to try to capitalize on it from Meta. This is how Threads was born, available since July in the United States. To Europe arrived two weeks ago.

The release of Threads further fueled tension between the two moguls. It reached 100 million users in five days, a mark on par with ChatGPT, the most successful app in history. But the progression slowed down and, almost half a year later, it has accumulated 141 million users, according to the figures managed by the consulting firms (Meta has rejected this newspaper's request to share its numbers). Musk threatened to sue Zuckerberg for plagiarism and for hiring former X employees, whom he had fired in any case. They even challenged each other to a public fight, an option that they nurtured for months and that, obviously, ended up deflating.

Admittedly, Musk has his point: Threads looks like a copy of X. But is it really?

I tested the new Meta social network for a week. Before telling what I have found, a consideration. There are many types of social media users. I am rather passive: I write little, I read a lot. Would you have had a very different experience if you were more active? It's not clear, and I hope this analysis makes it clear why.

1. Getting started

The first task is to open an account. Threads offers the option of associating it with Instagram or starting a new one, although with fewer functionalities: you can view the content, share it and search for accounts, but not interact with them. I was not an Instagram user, which I remedied so that my Threads were not limited.

The linking of Threads with Instagram gives it a gigantic potential user base (2,000 million users compared to 550 for X). It also makes it possible for Instagram users to export the accounts they follow to Threads. Since I am a newcomer to both platforms, I have to search for them one by one. I also don't know if I'm missing out much by not being able to make that transfer. On Instagram you basically share photos and videos. Am I interested in the text that profiles that I don't follow because of their prose can contribute? Probably not.

2. A family environment

The first times you enter Threads it seems like you are in X, especially if you access from your mobile. The interface is somewhat cleaner and tidier. The buttons and functions are practically identical to those of the X.

However, as soon as you start using it you realize that you are on another platform. There is no hashtags, or thematic groupings, which can make it more complicated to search depending on what things. You also cannot send direct messages, at least for now. If you want to communicate with a contact, everyone sees it. In each thread Up to 500 characters fit, versus 280 for X.

Another key difference with X is that the content is more curated: there is more intervention from the algorithm, which serves you content that is more related to your interests. One of the peculiarities of feed, what you see are the tweets from the accounts you follow in strict reverse chronological sense. As soon as you enter X, the last thing that each person said appears, and you can go back by doing scroll. This is especially useful, for example, when you are following live coverage: there is no way to lose the timeline. It is perfect for media and journalists.

In Threads, what you see when you open the app is not the latest, but what the algorithm understands that interests you the most, whether it was published 10 minutes or six hours ago. That doesn't have to be bad. Enhances the diffusion capacity of influencers and the most followed accounts, but it also makes the feeds of the users are more similar to each other than those of X. And the stories constructed chronologically are more difficult to follow.

3. What content is there in Threads?

I open Threads. A monkey rescues a kitten trapped in a well. I open X. The El Corte Inglés account tells me how much the latest Apple Watch sells for; At the bottom of the tweet I am informed that it is “promoted” content. We tried a little later. Threads: a girl in a miniskirt and heels juggles a soccer ball worthy of the best Ronaldinho. X: the magazine Foreign Affairs shows an article about Javier Milei and what its new president can represent for Argentina. New try. Threads: A series of kittens destroy the Christmas trees in their respective homes. X: I got caught up in a discussion among some of the considered godfathers of artificial intelligence about whether this technology should be regulated or not.

It may seem trivial, but these examples summarize a good part of the experience of the last week with these social networks. Threads currently serves me viral and superficial content, exactly the opposite of what I'm looking for in social. Of course: no advertising, one of the scourges of X since Musk launched subscriptions (I'm one of those who don't pay).

All in all, the old Twitter is still the space where interesting discussions take place. The level of service has fallen and tension has risen, but everyone is still there. Twitter managed to become the great digital agora of our days. Right now it's hard to believe that tweeters are moving to another platform. Everything will be seen.

4. The porn test

Threads is free and there are no ads. And it has another great advantage over the current X: there is content moderation. According to Meta sources, Threads is subject to the same controls as Instagram, which combines automatic tools (engines machine learning, or machine learning, which searches for inappropriate content to block it) and human supervision (users can report posts, which will be manually reviewed and removed if necessary) to combat hate speech and other illegal content. If someone violates the rules repeatedly, their account will be closed.

Meta is the first interested in Threads being clean, after having been accused of spreading disinformation through Facebook and Instagram (Russian agents used them to influence the 2016 presidential elections) or even for being a key tool in the genocide of the Rohingya.

Threads notice about potentially harmful content.

The result is striking. It is difficult to find reportable content. If we search in Threads for “pizzagate”, the crazy conspiracy theory launched in 2016 according to which members of the Democratic Party had an alleged human trafficking and child exploitation network that operated in basements and restaurants, we will see a warning: “This search could be related to harmful content,” and a link to a page that explains what QAnon is and why it is problematic. Doing the same search in X brings up dozens of accounts that support and feed the pizzagate.

But the litmus test to see if a social network is broken or not is if it allows porn. In Threads, that search returns no results. In X, just type the keyword to find explicit sex movies up to two hours long. Since he bought Twitter, Musk assured that there would be no censorship of any kind on his platform. The decision to allow porn has cost it money, driving away advertisers looking to invest in family-friendly environments.

On all social networks there is content of women and men (mostly the former) showing their bodies in a suggestive way. Threads is no exception. But X is on another level.

5. Verification, misinformation and trolls

The scarce presence of trolls and bots is striking, a real plague on social network. It is also possible that, since there are not as many accounts or as influential as on X (the most followed on Threads is Neymar Jr, with 11 million; on efforts on more consolidated platforms.

When you want to follow a profile that Meta has identified as generating misinformation, a warning appears: “Are you sure you want to follow” that person? “This account has repeatedly posted false information that was reviewed by independent fact checkers or went against our Community Guidelines.” That is unthinkable today in X.

Getting the blue seal in Threads, as in X, is worth money. The verification that the user obtains on Instagram can be brought to Threads, for which they must pass a review by the platform and pay a monthly subscription of at least $11.99. X's costs 19.36 euros per month and does not require any exam.

6. So…

Threads is technically a good platform. It cannot be hidden that it is an imitation of X, something that is not new: Bluesky, Mastodon or even Truth Social, Donald Trump's platform, are copies of the original Twitter. It has things that were previously in X and now we miss, such as consistent content moderation. And, above all, the potential to attract 2 billion users of Instagram, its sister social network.

But it lacks something basic: people. Perhaps because of that, and because of the structure of the platform itself, which prioritizes the algorithm a little more, it is difficult to find really interesting threads on Threads. It is too early to evaluate it, it has only been in Spain and Europe for two weeks. Time will tell if it is another copy of the old Twitter or we are facing its generational change. Yes, young people demand this type of social network.

