The president of Lega Serie A, Lorenzo Casini, has not finished moving Naples-Salernitana to Sunday, the match that could sanction, with six days to spare, the victory of the Scudetto for Spalletti’s Azzurri. The match is currently scheduled for Saturday at 3pm, but a request has already arrived from a city councilor in Naples to play it simultaneously with Inter-Lazio, scheduled for Sunday at 12.30. “We are in contact with the National Observatory on Sporting Events of the Ministry of the Interior. If there are reasons of public order to move the match, the League will adapt”. Translated: in via Rosellini for the moment they have no intention of throwing away the calendar, “designed” after having consulted the broadcasters, Dazn and Sky. If there are no “shakes”, therefore, everything will remain unchanged. At the same time, however, if an order from the prefect of Naples requires the transfer of Naples-Salernitana for reasons of public order, at that point the League will intervene and the change to the calendar will not only concern the thirty-second day (next), but also the thirty-third (the next) with Udinese-Napoli which will be postponed from Tuesday 2 to Wednesday 3. Dazn would certainly not be happy who has both races exclusively and who would lose two slots.