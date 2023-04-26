It took almost six years, a lot of tenacity, mixed with a great love for that round headlight Vespa 50 that first belonged to his grandfather, then to his father, a collector of historical examples of the iconic Piaggio scooter, which had stood still under the dust in the garage for too long; next to the mountain bike used for downhill, another “love” of her. But in the end the turning point came: from 2017, when it all started, we arrived at the present day, spring of 2023, in which the longed-for goal. Which is also the official start to the entrepreneurial adventure, with the start of production and marketing.

The Ministry of Transport has given the ok to the homologation of the electric kit of the Rimini-based company Motoveloci Srl, founded by Alex Leardini, a 34-year-old mechanical engineer from the town on the Romagna Riviera. “It wasn’t easy – he confesses – but i made it. On the contrary: we did it, given that in this adventure my best friend, as well as a contemporary and from Rimini like me, Leonardo Ubaldi, joined me right from the start. Leonardo, is an electronic engineer, engaged in companies in other sectors, but sharing my same passions, Vespa, motorcycles in general and mountain biking, supported me for the part of his competence. And he is still a very valid collaborator of mine ”.

The beginning, the dust and the intuition

“Yes, it all started with that ‘dated’ Vespa 50. I was tired of seeing it standing there, unused for years – goes on – And since I didn’t feel like venturing into a traditional restoration, with all the associated difficulties, carburettor, mixture, tank to be stripped of rust, I decided to try an alternative route. The electric one. Which would have allowed easy, as well as clean, use of the scooter, even in areas forbidden to vehicles powered by petroleum fuels. With Leonardo we started thinking about a kit. Strengthened by the experience and sensitivity gained as a researcher at the University of Bologna in the design of a solar energy car that participated in a competition reserved for green vehicles, I threw myself headlong into this project. The first prototype dates back to 2017. We drove around for a while on the private streets of Rimini and the first feedback was positive. Therefore, in 2018 we started the process for the inclusion of our electric traction system in the decree law which authorized its application only for 4-wheeled vehicles and light vans”.

But the times of the Italian bureaucracyyou know, are long and the pace of advancement of practices like this, slow and nerve-wracking. “In fact, quite a bit of time has passed, up to the new retrofit decree extended to motorcycles, signed in July 2022”. Which, with practical/bureaucratic annexes and connections, allowed Motoveloci Srl to start marketing its kit only after a few more months, in the first part of 2023.

The green heart

The Retrokit electric motor is a permanent magnet, three-phase, sensored axial flux brushless. It has a power of 6500 watts, a torque peak at 26 n/m at the crankshaft, a maximum rotation of 5000 rpm with an operating temperature within 50° C. The engine is housed inside the crankcase where the oil lubricates the gears and cools the windings. The low operating temperature makes it possible to obtain a high efficiency of over 90%, limiting losses to a minimum which would reduce autonomy. “The electronic control unit very close to the engine is protected by a casing which prevents water and dirt from entering – says Leardini again – Programmed to guarantee a fluidity never seen on an electric scooter, it can contain up to three different mappings with different speeds, accelerations and performances. The maximum autonomy, close to one hundred kilometres, is obtained by setting the ECU to ECO from the smartphone, while to go from one traffic light to another without worrying about the km traveled, just select the SPORT map. The intelligent control circuit of the lithium-ion battery continuously monitors each cell, verifying its parameters in order to deliver the right energy in any use. Through the electronics that we have developed it will be possible to check all the main data of the battery, the engine and the control unit. The smartphone will become the new dashboard of the Vespa, where you can see all the travel data”.

But how approval works, or the transition from the heat engine to the electric one? The installation of Retrokit – this is the name of the engine born in Rimini – on the Vespino is possible in the Motoveloci headquarters or in a workshop affiliated to its network. Once the technical steps have been completed, the certificate is issued. The last step is then to Motorisationwhere the correctness of the assembly is checked. “A simple bureaucratic step”, explains Leardini. As for LPG. Further information, both as regards the “legal” and technical aspects, as well as to find out on which models transformation is permitted and the recharging times, can in any case be consulted directly on the website www.retrokit.it and on the social pages retrokit_italia.

The important endorsement: the first customer and the costs

Trust… on trust. It is the one that has been granted to the project “new life for the old Vespas” from a character who understands electric mobility. “It was really a pleasure to find out that we had the support of Marco D’Alimonte, Tesla’s country manager Italy from 2017 to 2021 and current head of research and development, design, construction and maintenance of Tesla sales centers in the EMEA area (acronym of ‘English Europe, Middle East, and Africa). Marco – says Leardini – he proved to be a true friend and strong supporter of the Retrokit project. He believed in us from the start. So much so that we bought our prototype even before the homologation arrived. I would say… a nice business card”.

That said, and the fact of being able to give new life to cult objects such as the old Vespa Small Frames, from the first round headlights, to the Special 50 up to the latest PKs from the 80s/90s, was appreciated, with consequent benefits represented by freedom of movement in restricted areas, combined with lower costs for fuel, maintenance and insurance, all that remains is to clarify the costs of the operation. “The basic price of the Retrokit is 2990 euros to which 120 must be added for the electrical system that we have certified – continues Leardini – and 500 for installation and homologation. Then we recommend the purchase of the connectivity pack: 370 euros. The device that allows you to collect data from the battery, control unit and engine and check voltage, temperature, malfunctions. A remote diagnosis with which we collect the data and if we find any anomalies we communicate them, even before they realize it, to the customer through notifications”.

A not exactly negligible expense (VAT must be added to each of the listed figures), but which allows an “easy” and “clean” use of an authentic icon of Made in Italy does not seem to hinder its commercial success. To the point that to cope with the orders, which also arrived from France, Spain, Sweden, Holland and even Indonesia, Leardini plans to expand the number of collaborators, with the imminent hiring of two people to follow both the commercial , with the extension of the number of workshops authorized to install the kit, and the production part. A good bet, in the name of the environment. Which goes hand in hand with history. “It’s just a pity that I lost almost six years…”concludes the “father” of the Retrokit born in the land of Romagna motors.