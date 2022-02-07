There is something new in the air, indeed, ancient, like Casini and Mastella

He wrote, on Twitter, Claudio Velardi, one of Massimo D’Alema’s so-called “Lothars”, when “Baffino” was the first post-communist prime minister: “It is time to unite, in any form, with a unique and recognizable leadership. If you don’t, dear ones Carlo Calenda, Mara Carfagna, Matteo Renzi, Giovanni Toti and others, you will all bear the responsibility. Nobody will be able to blame the neighbor “.

To the former collaborator of the enemy of Veltroni he replied Francesca Chaoqui, former member of Cosea, in Vatican, tried and sentenced to 10 months, for participation in the disclosure of confidential documents, in the context of Vatileaks: “But, sorry, Velardi, who brings the votes? Do they get to 5%? Why do you all do the math without the host? Sooner or later, people will go back to the toilets…. “.

Appropriate question. Few, in fact, can imagine oceanic crowds at the rallies of statesmen like Brunetta and Carfagna, among the 50 forcas, who trumpeted the candidacy for the Colle from the Casellati. The famous slogan of Pietro Nenni: “Empty squares. Like the ballot boxes…. ”. Or not?

Calenda, to the left, and, to the right, Salvini-yesterday machine-gunned on TV, from Giletti, without contradiction, from Giorgia Meloni-They are not wrong to reject the eternal ex-twins of the as the “old man who advances” old DC, Mastella and Casini, the latter recently plunged to Arcore to pay homage to his declining grandfather Berlusconi.

READ ALSO:

Gas, the Tap doubles but Salvini is with Putin. Grillo marries Xi against NATO

Berlusconi sees Casini. And Meloni: “Salvini clarify who he is with”