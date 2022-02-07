Since the arrival of Xavi, Barcelona has grown considerably: the team has shown a level of play superior to that delivered by Koeman, and now, with the recent arrival of the signings, the culé team feels nourished, despite the injuries of Ansu Fati, Depay, Roberto, García, Umtiti and Lenglet.
However, the Barcelona coach considers that the squad still has some spaces to fill. Specifically, Xavi notes shortcomings in the central defense, because since he arrived, he has hardly had Lenglet or Umtiti, as they are not to his liking, while the Blaugrana boss insists the board look for an elite reinforcement in the summer and the defender he wants is Jules Koundé.
According to information from Sport, Xavi believes that to carry out the project in the best possible way, Barcelona requires a world-class defender who guarantees security in the lower area. His choice is the Frenchman, who, thanks to his precise individual technique, meets one of the Catalan’s requirements: a good start from below. The signing of him would not be easy to achieve, because for many Jules is the best central defender in the world today. However, the Catalans are about to close a millionaire sponsorship that can allow the club to move significantly in the summer market.
