Streamer Casimiro surprised a hot dog seller from Curitiba who was following his live this Tuesday (18) with a transfer of R$ 5 thousand via Pix.

The condition was that he deliver the snack for free to everyone who went to Barraca do Marcão at the moment and said he was following the live. The place quickly filled with people.

Simply @Casimiro !!! The guy put a 5k pix for a guy who sells hot dogs in Curitiba and was watching his live, and said that anyone who goes there and says it was for the live will eat for “free”.#barracadomarcão pic.twitter.com/kUOHHlzuMA — Zé Barros (@ZezinBarros) January 19, 2022

In an interview with UOL, Marcão, the owner of the tent, said that he earned the entire month in revenue after Casimiro’s act and that he was unable to deliver all the snacks, as he lacked ingredients.

“There were 120 hot dogs with just that game. I just didn’t make it anymore because I ran out of ingredients. I delivered another 30 vouchers so that people can pick up their lunch today,” he said.

