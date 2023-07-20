Anyone who concludes their contract online gets money back: some portals advertise this. But is it worth it? How does it work? And how are the repayments financed? Here come answers.

EBuying something on the internet can be quite a hassle. You click through the different offers, compare them and often despair of finding the best option. Even if you know exactly what you want, it is often not that easy to choose the right product – and to buy it as cheaply as possible.

Sarah Huemer Editor in the “Value” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Comparison portals such as Check24 or Verivox help, they list numerous offers. But that’s not all: They often offer lower prices than elsewhere and promise bonuses for those who shop with them. Customers then receive what is known as cashback, a term for “repayments”, if they conclude a mobile phone tariff or electricity contract via the portal.