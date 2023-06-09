NCasey White, an American, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after a spectacular escape from a prison in the state of Alabama, which was planned by the deputy director of the correctional facility.

Even before the sentence was announced on Thursday, the 39-year-old had admitted to fleeing from Alabama through Tennessee to Indiana for eleven days in spring 2022 together with the then 56-year-old Vicky White.

Suicide of escape partner

The couple, who met in Florence prison two years earlier, reportedly wanted to start a new life together. The escape ended abruptly when investigators from a task force discovered the prison officer and the inmate in Evansville (Indiana). Vicky White, who was considered a particularly rule-abiding officer for more than 20 years, shot herself in the head.

Investigators later found several pistols and a semi-automatic rifle in the getaway car. In addition, White had bought several wigs before she got her boyfriend, who was sentenced to 75 years in prison for several violent crimes, out of prison at the end of April 2022 on the pretext of taking him to a hospital for a psychological examination.



As it turned out after the suicide of the deputy director of the Lauderdale County Detention Center, she had already sold her house and resigned from her job before she fled.

At the time, millions of Americans watched on screen or on social media as investigators searched for the couple in several states.

Casey White is expecting the next criminal trial in a few weeks. Prosecutors accuse him of assaulting and stabbing a 58-year-old woman in her apartment in Rogersville, Alabama, in the fall of 2015.