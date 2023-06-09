In Rome “the accumulation of waste is a sign of degradation that must be correctedEnrico Di Rosa, vice president of Siti, the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health told Adnkronos Salute. rest assured that there are no health problems, there is no emergency. The city context – explains Di Rosa – shelters us from soil contamination due to organic waste deposits. But the situation needs to be monitored and resolved because there are potential elements of risk: from annoying smells to the increase in insects, or seagulls and wild boars”.

“I must say that the Ama – concludes Di Rosa, who is also director of the Sisp-Hygiene and Public Health Service of the ASL Roma 1 – to whom we forward the reports that arrive to the ASL, has been responding and intervening for a year. A signal attention to citizens”.

Rome medical association

With the heat increasing every day “there is a need to keep our attention high and intervene to remove the garbage otherwise we return to a health emergency situation that we have touched in the past”, says Antonio Magi, president of the Adnkronos Salute Order of doctors-surgeons and dentists of Rome and province. “The situation is patchy, but it’s a good idea to gear up to prevent even clean areas from finding themselves in difficulty – he adds – There is also a problem with public parks and sidewalk maintenance: tall grass and untrimmed trees. Parks and gardens with very tall grass are a receptacle for insects and a risk for children, I’m thinking of ticks”.

At the end of May, the health table of the Capital met for the last time. “Where there is the mayor, the president of the Region, the presidents of the Orders of health professions, the ISS, the competent councilors and the mayor’s delegates in the ASL – Magi recalls – The issue of waste has not been addressed but it is clear that together with that of prevention, it will be at the center of the next meeting”.

Bassetti

“It is evident that in the neglect of waste, left to macerate in the street with the high temperatures that exist these days, to which the neglect of parks is added, health risks of various types proliferate and infectious ones are the most evident especially where there are mice there is the risk of leptospirosis, hantavirus, typhoid and others.Where there is waste and therefore sewage there is the risk of salmonella and E.coli, but also of hepatitis.Ticks and mosquitoes they proliferate in the neglect of public gardens, without disinfestations these insects can become a problem. More care must be taken: it is absurd to see these situations in Rome in 2023”, Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, told Adnkronos Salute , who adds: “It would be correct to tell the truth to the citizens and the municipal administration, or whoever is responsible, should solve these problems which are not acceptable”.

Family doctors

The waste accumulated outside the bins “is nothing new under the sky of Rome, it is a déjà vu to which, unfortunately, we are getting used to and it shouldn’t be like this. And to this is also added the issue of tall grass in the green areas which in the heat will dry out and become a fire hazard. I’d say that between waste and urban decorum, Rome doesn’t have a good calling card for the Jubilee”. So to Adnkronos Salute Pier Luigi Bartoletti, deputy national secretary and provincial secretary of Rome of Fimmg, the Italian Federation of family doctors.

“A clean city is better than a dirty one, uncollected damp is a receptacle for insects especially for mosquitoes which are vectors of diseases – he recalls – But they also attract seagulls and wild boars, a problem still present in many areas. There is time to remedy, I hope it will be done as soon as possible”.

Rome, June 9. (Adnkronos Salute)

(Frm/Adnkronos Salute)