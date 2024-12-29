Cough, fever, sneezing or chest pains are typical of winter and the arrival of flu season. This week the National Center for Epidemiology has warned of the considerable increase in recent weeks of cases of flu, bronchiolitis and covid-19which is why authorities recommend vaccination.

According to the Acute Respiratory Infection Surveillance System, with data from the week of December 8 to 15, The current incidence rate is 595 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This already represents an increase compared to the previous week, which stood at 479.1 cases registered per 10,000 people.

And yet, they warn: the maximum peak is yet to come and will be specifically in two weeks as a result of the Christmas holidays. And the cold, added to all the family, friends and business gatherings that occur on these dates, is increasing the rate. It is expected, therefore, that this will continue to do so in the coming weeks.

Regarding these diseases, bronchitis and bronchiolitis in children under five years of age has also experienced a considerable increasewith a rate of 537.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Similarly, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has increased its rate by 12.1%, thus being the main cause of this pathology.

On the other hand, the flu has also grown with a rate of 23.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the incidence of covid-19 has remained stable, with a rate of 4.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Contingency plans

Faced with an increasingly worse scenario, the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) has recommended to health services have “contingency plans” prepared compared to the increase that will be experienced in the coming weeks.





Likewise, the organization urges the adoption of all types of infection prevention and control measures. to reduce transmission as much as possibleespecially within healthcare facilities or residential facilities such as nursing homes.

In the same way, it recommends increase vaccination around these diseases (flu, covid-19, RSV)an aspect that they point out is especially important in those people “at greater risk of suffering from severe disease and Immunoprophylaxis against RSV in infants.”

Finally, the Spanish Society itself points out and reiterates that “the Christmas festive season, traditionally associated with meetings, shopping and travel”, can lead to increased risks to intensify the transmission of the respiratory virus.