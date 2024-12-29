Six days after beating Alimerka Oviedo in a resistance exercise in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Spanish Cup, the Real Betis Basketball says goodbye to the calendar year this Sunday, receiving in San Pablo the CB Naturavia Morón in an unprecedented duel in Primera FEB between the two Seville teams. A Sevillian derby that three and a half months ago was played in this same setting, but then on the occasion of the second day of the cup tournament, and that now comes with the teams at the antipodes from the classification point of view. With very different needs but a common urgency: to win. Neither of them can afford to add a defeat in this farewell to 2024. Betis, because after the setback in Orense they distanced themselves by up to three games from direct promotion; and Morón, because after thirteen days held they still have a virgin win scoreboard, at zero, although there have been many times in recent weeks that they have deserved to claim their first victory in the category.

On their court and in front of their people, with the atmosphere typical of the festive atmosphere that the club has prepared this week to turn the last game of 2024 into a celebration of Sevillian basketball (the collection from ticket sales is a record for the season), Betis Baloncesto approaches its seventh event of the month of December. A true ‘legbreaker’ who is testing his physical and mental strength and in which he has lost up to two players along the way, all of them injured: Cvetkovic and DeBisschopwho underwent surgery because the external meniscus of his right knee was affected. A very sensitive loss, which weakens the internal structure, since the center from Oregon was growing in his game and had become the starting five of this Betis who, they lament within the club, seems as if they had been given a the evil eye.

With that of Bisschop, who had already been injured in the cup clash against Naturavia Morón, There are nine injuries in the green and white team in this most eventful season, not at all calm from a medical point of view. There is always at least one tenant in the infirmary. At this moment there are three. All of them senior players in the team structure. The green and white coach does not take refuge, Gonzalo Garciaon the parapet of injuries, but it is true that the group’s competitiveness levels necessarily suffer because those holes have to be filled by other players who accumulate more minutes and fatigue in their legs. Which is especially noticeable in a stretch of the season as steep as this one. Because, once we have passed the Rubicon at the end of the year, the pace of matches will not slow down. January brings them, much more so if Betis overcomes the cup match on January 7 and stands in the Final Four on the 24th and 25th.

Already in Oviedo it was verified that the team’s fuel tank is somewhat tight. Because they started at full speed, establishing important differences on the scoreboard, and then, in the last minutes, clinging to the track, suffering and living off the income, reaching the final stretch in a hurry. Sighing in relief. In these circumstances, with the squad so depleted, each victory is worth its weight in gold. Although the club aspired to the maximum at the beginning of the season, events invite us to lower expectations, thinking of stabilizing at the top of the table without becoming obsessed with the leadership, which right now has moved away and seems to be a matter of three teams: San Pablo Burgos, Flexicar Fuenlabrada and Movistar Estudiantes. The season, however, is very long. There are 21 games left, too many to assume that things will stay as they are.









A reset Naturavia Morón

It must be right now Betis Basketball a short-term team focused solely and exclusively on the next game. The one who measures this Naturavia Morón that for now does not find in the test tube the formula for victory in this First FEBcategory in which the Sevillian club debuts. A gift of a poisoned moment because defeats always hurt professionals, especially when they become uncomfortable and habitual traveling companions.

Whoever thinks that the Hummock He has stood idly by, doing nothing while the setbacks accumulate, he is very wrong. Within its economic limitations, those of the lowest budget in the category, it has shaken up the squad. Regarding the Cup match, five players are no longer in their squad: Duke, Serrano, Alain Bernard, BJ Mack and Tumba. Elements that the sports management led by Pepe Reina has supplied with the signings of Santana, Giedraitis, Norris, Da Silva and Pape Badji. In addition, Luis Parejo is out due to injury. Half the staff is new. He has grown in quality, especially in the inside game, but victory continues to elude him even though he has had it very close. Like three days ago, in the Alameda against Estudiantes, when he enjoyed succulent advantages that he could not maintain until he was struck down by Granger in extra time.

Its MVP is the Senegalese exterior Kouadiowith averages of 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. A player who should not be lost sight of because he seems already prepared for larger challenges. Morón has the third least prolific attack in the competition (72.6 points with 25% in the triple) and the third worst defense in terms of points conceded: it receives 85 per game with 36.7% in the outside shot of its rivals . Discreet numbers that hinder their possibilities but also hide their growing competitiveness. In the Spanish Cup, the Betis Basketball He could only give him 70 points.

Real Betis Basketball: Renfroe (1.91, 32); Benite (1.94, 8); Jelinek (1.94, 25); Radoncic (2.02, 88); Kasibabu (2.03, 13) -possible starting five-; Hughes (1.93, 3); Pablo Marín (1.90, 6); Attention (1.78, 10); Domènech (2.08, 12); Rubén López (2.02, 16); Kulishenko (2.07, 23).

CB Naturavia Morón: Javi Marín (1.93, 6); Kouadio (1.92, 20); Jiménez (1.98, 7); Tamba (2.04, 14); Badji (2.06, 15) -possible starting five-; M’Madi (1.96, 4); Giedraitis (1.94, 5); Santana (1.88, 9); Da Silva (2,12, 16); Norris Jr. (2.03, 22).

Referees: López Herrada, Palanca Page, Caamaño Muñoz.

Time and TV: 12.30 (LaLiga Plus app).

Many incentives

Without DeBisschop, and waiting for the sports management to be able to tie in a replacement, whether temporary or not, Domenech will have to be much more careful about fouls than in Oviedo in order to be the second alternative closing the board alongside Kasibabu and Radoncic. Benite will want to meet again with his best version after two very discreet performances and Hughes to prolong his love affair with the rival basket. It will also be the third match he plays Attentionsubstitute for Cvetkovic. A match full of incentives the day before (the green and white club has prepared the fan zone from 10:30 so that the fans of both teams can enjoy) and of excitement and interest once the ball is put into play. Because Morón dreams of debuting on a very important day of the season and Betis, always obliged, has the duty to safeguard its fortress to at least maintain the distance, if not lower it, with the three escapees from the platoon.