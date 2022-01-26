Quirinale, not even from the M5S to Casellati, but beware of the Mixed Group

À la guerre comme à la guerre. Official confirmation is still missing, and first it is necessary to check how today’s vote is going, however nothing, to verify some dynamics that are kept strictly covered, but it is very likely that tomorrow, Thursday 27 January, the fourth vote to choose the new President of the Republic (when an absolute majority of 505 votes will suffice) the center-right will try to elect the president of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati. That is the card kept covered by the coalition and not included in the official list of names immediately rejected by the Pd, M5S and LeU.

The words of Antonio Tajani they are very clear and let us think that the way is to try to elect a Center-right President, the first in the history of the Republic (in addition to the first woman at the Quirinale). “Yesterday I heard Berlusconi, continued to insist on the clear position of having a center-right president, a united coalition and I believe that we are decisive with our numbers to win this election of the President of the Republic “, said the coordinator of FI during the assembly of great blue voters.

The words of the national secretary of the UDC are also very important Lorenzo Cesa: “We have to believe in it. We all have to commit ourselves. The Center-right can and must win the game. Today in the matches we will hold we will work to achieve a positive result. If we all commit ourselves we can do it.” Lega and Fratelli d’Italia (who not by chance reject the hypothesis of the conclave in order to find a shared name proposed by Letta), if we really go in this direction, ensure total fidelity and solidity. And also Courage Italy Toti and Brugnaro, who perhaps would have had some doubts about the name of Silvio Berlusconi, guaranteed unity and loyalty on Casellati.

From the opposite side, as he wrote Affaritaliani.it, the Democratic Party ensures that if the president of the Senate were elected she would leave the national unity executive asking for early elections. Same goes for LeU. Come on 5 stars, qualified sources explain that if Giuseppe Conte were to announce the yes to Casellati half of the parliamentary group would not vote for it and the consequence would obviously be the end of the alliance with the Democratic Party.

It is very likely that the former prime minister rejects this solution and, again five-star sources, ensure that no one in the Movement will vote Casellati, also and above all for the events related to state flights and the cut in the salary of parliamentarians as well as the question of annuities. But from the Center-right they are sure that, at the moment, at least 35-40 MPs from the Mixed Group (mostly former M5S) would be ready to converge on the name of Casellati. Given that the center-right starts with 453 major electors, only 15-20 votes are missing to get to the election of the second state office at the Quirinale.

Eyes on the Renzians. It is true that the leader of Italia Viva is betting everything on Pierferdinando Casini, who could reappear if Casellati fails, but the temptation to spite Letta and Conte is very strong. Not only that, there would be others 10 mixed parliamentarians still uncertain. In short, the challenge is very open and if this were really the choice of the Center right, we would go to a duel in the classroom on the last card.

READ ALSO:

Casellati at the Quirinale? The Democratic Party leaves the government and calls for elections

Quirinale, Nerio Nesi: “Italy far from socialism. Draghi remains prime minister”

Quirinale, Casini or Draghi. Final challenge. Here’s who is ahead and why

Cacciari: “Berlusconi at the Quirinale? The international battleships are coming”