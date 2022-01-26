Good news! The facelift of the BMW M8 is hardly a facelift. That means that one of the last remaining beautiful BMWs retains its beauty. The brand came up with eight new paint colors and a new set of wheels for the BMW M8. It also seems that the normal M8 will expire and you will soon only be able to buy the Competition.

In addition to the new colors, new Shadow Line headlights are available to order, which are darker than the standard units. The grille is now standard black, so that fits nicely with the rest. The touchscreen inside grows by about 2 inches to 12.3 inches. There are also new options for the interior trim.

Specifications BMW M8 Competition after the facelift

Unfortunately, no extra power from the 4.4-liter V8. 625 hp is sent to all four wheels via the eight-speed automatic transmission. There is a limited slip differential at the rear. The Coupé and Gran Coupé go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. The slightly heavier convertible takes 3.3 seconds.

Also small facelift for the normal 8 series

The normal 8-series also gets some changes. It is useful to know that the car is always fitted with the M Sport package. So the entry-8 actually becomes a collector’s item. Or not, of course. The grille of the facelifted 8-series now provides light as standard. With the new 8-series, the touchscreen is also growing and you will find new paint colors in the configurator.