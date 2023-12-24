Film adaptations of video games are becoming more and more frequent in recent years. From the film by Uncharted to that of Super Mariofrom the TV series by The Last of Us to that of HaloThe cinegame it is becoming in all respects the new trend in Hollywood.

In this sense it could become part of that equation Lies of P. The recent Soulslike is without a doubt one of the most popular and successful titles of the year and, it seems, his narrative may be expanding outside the confines of gaming.

Beyond a DLC and a sequelboth already officially announced, the game director Jiwon Choi revealed that the team has received various offers to bring the IP into one multimedia direction.

Choi, during an interview with Game Ranttalked about the game's success and whether other companies would be interested in seeing Lies of P become a film or TV series. Here are his words on the matter:

There are several narrative threads that we weren't able to introduce into the final game, and I'm sure players are wondering if we at Round8 Studio will cover these discarded stories in other media. In this regard, we have already received several offers.

Naturally, Choi did not give further details on the matter, therefore not specifying what the aforementioned offers included. In any case, for the director the priorities are the aforementioned DLC and sequelsfurther adding that the studio is exploring several options on how to continue the story of Lies of P:

It is too early to share a detailed plan in this regard. However, I think it's safe to say that the Studio is exploring several options on how to best continue the story of Lies of P.



