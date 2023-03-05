Users compared an episode involving pieces coming from Saudi Arabia with the series “Airport – Restricted Area”

The case of jewelry sent by Saudi Arabia to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro in which members of the Bolsonaro government would have tried to enter Brazil with the pieces without paying taxes became a meme on social networks.

At least 2 sets of jewelry and watches were brought by the Brazilian delegation that represented Bolsonaro during a trip to Saudi Arabia, in October 2021: one of them, valued at R$ 16.5 million, was retained by the Federal Revenue Service at São Paulo International Airport /Guarulhos; the other was handed over to the presidential collection in November 2022. The entourage was led by former Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy).

Read more about the jewelry case:

See below the main memes about the jewelry case:

In the 1st image, Jair Bolsonaro is compared to the comic book villain Thanos. Why: One of the main stories about the character involves her search for artifacts known as “Infinity Gems”.

Netizens also compared the jewelry episode with the series “Airport – Restricted Area”, which shows the routine at the main airports in the country and the work of agents to prevent high-value items from entering Brazil illegally.