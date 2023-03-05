Formula 1 is inaugurating the 2023 season this Sunday at the Bahrain GP. The current champion, Max Verstappen, has not disappointed and leads the first test in which he started from pole position. Sergio Pérez, the other Red Bull driver, started from second position, demonstrating the team’s dominance of the energy drink. Leclerc’s Ferrari overtook Pérez at the start, but is far from the lead. Behind, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso fight in the upper area. The Spaniard has been fighting with the two Mercedes since the start of the race. The leap of the Asturian’s Aston Martin has been spectacular and the English brand seems to have finally given a competitive vehicle to the two-time Spanish champion, who will rub shoulders with the favorites ten years after his last victory in Formula 1.

new posts | Lap 22 | Hard tires work very well and Red Bull's strategy may be too risky. If Leclerc holds the position, he is eligible to win the race. | Lap 21 | fast lap: Fast lap of S. Pérez with a time of 1:37.240. | Lap 21 | Pérez is now the one who flies over the track and is getting closer to Leclerc, which is bad news for Ferrari. At nine seconds now, Sainz is left without a podium. | Lap 20 | fast lap: Fast lap of S. Pérez with a time of 1:37.448. | Lap 20 | Verstappen, also with softs like Pérez, moves away and is already more than 10 seconds behind Leclerc. He will look to have an advantage to have another save without pressure. | Lap 19 | Overtaking: Guanyu Zhou overtakes Nico Hulkenberg and reaches 15th place. | Lap 19 | Everything remains the same in the lead with Red Bull dominating and Leclerc wanting to take advantage of Pérez in second position. It doesn't look like Sainz can scratch the podium today. | Lap 18 | Russell passes Bottas and now has to head back towards Fernando, who is cutting time on Hamilton in fifth. | Lap 18 | Overtaking: George Russell overtakes Valtteri Bottas and reaches 7th place. | Lap 18 | Pérez enters the pits! Surprising decision to put a set of soft tires again. He will go to another stop to put hard until the end after as many laps. | Lap 17 | Fernando Alonso overtakes Valtteri Bottas without any opposition. | Lap 16 | Overtaking: F. Alonso overtakes Valtteri Bottas and reaches 6th place. | Lap 17 | Fernando Alonso follows the slipstream of Valtteri Bottas. | Lap 16 | fast lap: George Russell's fastest lap with a time of 1:37.460. | Lap 16 | Oscar Piastri retires! He had a problem with the steering wheel, they changed it, but he did not finish leaving the pits and they put the car in the garage. Bad debut for the McLaren. | Lap 15 | Abandonment: Oscar Piastri abandons the race due to a breakdown. | Lap 15 | Alonso's somewhat regular save! He starts eighth behind Hamilton (6th) and Bottas (7th), but ahead of Russell. We'll see how they handle the hard tyres. | Lap 15 | Enter Verstappen! Spectacular stop of Red Bull. He starts second behind Pérez, who will enter in the next few laps. | Lap 14 | So does Russell! Alonso takes third with Stroll fourth. Aston Martin could take advantage of the situation that they have good tires to try to get some advantage over Ferrari and Mercedes. | Lap 14 | LECLERC AND SAINZ ENTER THE BOXES!

