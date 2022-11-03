Anti-rave rule, mostly there are those who push to change the text

The government Melonsjust 48 hours after approving the anti-rave lawnow already thinks of changes. The pressures to put their hand to the text come from the guarantee wing of the majority. The decree presented by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Crying himself – we read in the Corriere della Sera – it shows at least two critical pointson which members of the same majority ask to to intervene: the excessive genericity of the rule to define “the arbitrary invasion of other people’s lands or buildings, public or private” and the possibility of intercept looking for hypothetical perpetrators of the new crime. The changes will be up to the Parliament called to convert the decree in law before the end of the year.

Just the possibility of intercept who organizes i gatherings potentially illegal – continues the Corriere – is one of the problems reported by the new deputy minister of Forza Italia Francesco Paolo Sixtus. He reiterated that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her deputy (as well as Foreign Minister) Antonio Tajani specified that “the wiretapping they must not be possible “in this type of investigation, ie the contrary than foreseen by decree fixing a six years in prison the maximum limit of the penalty provided; above five, in fact, prosecutors have the right to request and obtain the registrations of the interviews. Sisto has already identified the solution: “The only system is to bring the sentence to a level that inhibits the use of wiretapping”, then under five years old.

