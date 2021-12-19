EP Sunday 19 December 2021, 16:58



The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, proposed this Sunday in Zaragoza to draw up a “national water pact” that includes the construction of infrastructures in both surplus and deficit basins. He did so during the closing of the 14th Congress of the PP Aragón, in which the mayor of Zaragoza, Jorge Azcón, was elected regional president of this party.

In his speech, Pablo Casado, who is going to visit some of the areas flooded by the recent flooding of the Ebro river in the province of Zaragoza, said that “nature cannot be controlled, but the damage can be mitigated.”

The leader of the PP asked the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, that the promises he made this week, during his visit to Zaragoza, La Rioja and Navarra, “have results and that the promised is fulfilled as soon as possible.” He regretted that “he is arriving late” to alleviate the effects of the volcanic eruption on La Palma and that the floods can also be delayed.

Casado also demanded that the river beds be cleaned, “what the mayors know is necessary” and “that a common water policy be achieved for all of Spain”, considering that the proposal of the autonomous presidents of the PP of all Spain in this sense “was a good idea, but it is more urgent now that there are European funds.”

Finally, he asserted that it is “very logical” to say that “Aragon needs hydraulic infrastructures” to avoid this type of flooding and to store water, insisting on the convenience of undertaking now, with European funding, the construction of infrastructures where there are floods and droughts.