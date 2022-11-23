Spain liked and was liked on a great day. She wasn’t in Johannesburg, but she sealed another match for her treasury file, a match for history. Because historic was his biggest win in a final phase, whether it was a World Cup or a Euro Cup. The seventh to the very cold Costa Rica was vintage.

7 Spain: Unai Simon; Azpilicueta, Rodri, Laporte, Jordi Alba (Balde, m. 64); Gavi, Busquets (Koke, m. 64), Pedri (Soler, m.57); Ferran (Morata, m. 57), Asensio (Williams, m. 69) and Dani Olmo. Kaylor Navas; Carlos Martínez (Waston, m. 46), Duarte, Calvo, Bryan Oviedo (Matarrita, m. 82); Keysher Fuller, Borges (Aguilera, m. 72), Tejeda, Jewison Bennette (Bryan Ruiz, m. 62); Campbell and Anthony Contreras (Zamora, d. 61). goals 1-0 min. 11 Elm. 2-0 min. 21 Asensio. 3-0 min. 31 Ferran. 4-0m. 54 Ferran. 5-0m. 74 Gavi. 6-0m. 90 Soler. 7-0m. 92 Morata. Referee Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohamed (United Arab Emirates). See also In the back room of a beauty salon they earn from the suffering of benefit parents: 'Scandal' Yellow cards Bald and Campbell.

La Roja, redder than ever without the blue shorts, was an impeccable team in everything. Costa Rica is not Pelé’s Brazil, but for two decades it has always been a raw rival. In Qatar it was nothing from the beginning, Luis Enrique’s team left her in the bones with full, faultless football. A jovial football, with finesse and aim. Luis Enrique’s boys, starters and substitutes, had a great time. Confetti and streamers fell in his wake. In half an hour, three goals, one per striker. And that Olmo and Asensio —on two occasions— were able to repeat. A most recreational Spain. A Costa Rica melted since the warming.

In the midfield cabinet, Busquets led a symposium to which his wards Pedri and Gavi enrolled with more than honors. Jordi Alba acted as assistant and Rodri naturally assumed his improvisation as center back. The ticos, overwhelmed, did not even recognize Unai Simón, who had a spring game from start to finish.

Costa Rica proposed a compressed duel on their own ground and in very few meters. What he wanted to be a restricted minefield turned out to be a walk for the Red. If he is not forced to row in the open sea, Busquets is still a watch in boots. The exact time in Spain. One more competition from the captain on how to play with one touch, how to adjust the precise speed of the ball, how to follow the play to go to the ball if it goes astray. Next to him, a radiant Pedri, author of a pass with squad and bevel to Dani Olmo, who missed the shot by a hair. Five minutes went by, and before ten Pedri was back on the catwalk. This time to quote Asensio with the goal, but the shot also missed the shot by a finger. Spain, the best Spain in times, flowed. Costa Rica, mummified and screwed, could hardly even splash.

And the goal came, a goal son of the game. A move in keeping with the Spanish facundia. Busquets, Alba, Olmo and Gavi connected at full speed on the balcony of the area, until the Andalusian wanted to line up Olmo with a touch with a lever on the neck of the Tico central defenders. The ball bounced, Olmo beat Duarte and beat Keylor Navas. A goal with a tailcoat.

Dani Olmo beats Keylor Navas for the first goal of the game in Spain’s win over Costa Rica. Alessandra Tarantino (AP)

La Roja did not stop, Costa Rica continued stiff, flat, without a girl, without a ball to play with. Everything was happening under her nose, at Keylor Navas’s ranch. Inspired by Luis Enrique’s men, it was Asensio’s turn, the most nine of the three forwards, despite the constant exchanges. In the middle of the 2-0, Jordi Alba, who put the madridista into orbit. A singular virtue has always distinguished the Barcelona side. With Messi as a colleague, he learned that when it came to attack it was better to pass, not cross haphazardly. He did it with Asensio, who has a phenomenal punch. Alba’s ball bounced just before, but Asensio’s left foot had no qualms. On the fly, shot and goal. Another adventure by Alba led to the obvious penalty from Duarte to the Spanish side. Luis Enrique ordered Ferran to throw it, a wish for the three forwards to toast. Ferran did not fail. After completing the supreme first act, Spain had given 549 passes, a world record, according to statistics (it finished with 1,000 exact ones, firecrackers). And they were not passes to mess around without more. A round team, by attitude and aptitude. A group that was having a great time. And so it went on.

In the second act the Red did not loosen up. Nor when the calms administered by Luis Enrique arrived. Before the first round of changes, Ferran pushed and pushed until he resolved a stumbling play and beat Keylor Navas, who had gone out for a snack. Oviedo and Duarte, a reflection of this Costa Rica, defended like Clarisas.

Morata’s turn came, the staging of experts like Koke and Soler. There was the World Cup graduation for Nico Williams (20 years old), the debut of Balde (19), who closed the match with Gavi (18). With Pedri, refreshed before the end, four under-21s.

Bucket was a knife for Costa Rica, which continued without bothering Unai Simón, not even remotely. A selection sent to take refuge in the ropes. Without further success. Spain had a time of 5-0, another great goal, this time from that little powder that is Gavi, an earthquake, a kid who would not wrinkle before Tyson. The same does not matter the match, the setting or the result. He plays with the laces in the air, but he does not lack lubricant in his boots. In Al Thumama he caught a cross from Morata and nailed the 5-0 with a final shot with the outside right instep. An exquisite shot for the third youngest goalscorer in World Cup history. The first was a certain Pelé and the second the Mexican Rosas.

The Qatari night was red, very red. So red that there was time for the only pure striker on the squad to uncork his: Morata was punctual. The same as Soler, consummate arrival. An overwhelming Spain; a molten Costa Rica. Now, to regulate the euphoria. Soccer can be very bloody.

Gavi and Laporte celebrate Spain’s fifth goal in the win over Costa Rica. GLYN KIRK (AFP)

subscribe here to our special newsletter about the World Cup in Qatar