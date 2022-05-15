EP Sunday, May 15, 2022, 3:10 p.m.



The city of Cartagena is going to take the baton from San Javier at the III Murcia Region Interior Design Show, ‘intTop’, whose second edition closed this Sunday at the Casa Barnuevo in Santiago de la Ribera, after two weeks of presentations, conferences, gastronomy, culture, music, art and a lot of design.

The announcement was made official at the closing of the exhibition, in which the dean of the Official Association of Interior Designers/Decorators of the Region of Murcia (CODID-RM), Rosa Sánchez, the mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo, and the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo.

The mayor of the port city expressed her satisfaction at being the host of the new edition of the exhibition, and pointed out that they will study together with CODID-RM “the space that is most suitable for demonstrating the power of interior design to transform spaces” .

“Well-done interior design not only makes spaces more habitable, but also makes them more beautiful and therefore makes those who pass through them, those who buy them or those who live in them happier,” said Arroyo, who added, “If we all like our homes to change with us, that is much more noticeable in cities like Cartagena, where there are numerous centuries-old buildings that should continue to be the home for new generations of Cartagenans.”

In this way, it puts an end to a long-awaited edition of the II Murcia Region Interior Design Exhibition, which was inaugurated with the presence of the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, the general directors of Tourism Competitiveness and Quality, Carlos Peñafiel, Housing, José Francisco Lajara, Trade and Business Innovation, Miguel Ángel Martín, and the mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo, among other authorities.

The desire for ‘intTop’ was seen in each of the sessions that took place over these two weeks. A conference that included very interesting presentations such as those of the ‘Day of Water, sustainability and social impact’, organized by Hidrogea; that of ‘Sustainable materials-Krion Porcelanosa Group’; the presentations of the innovative ‘Nomad’ system by Peronda Group and the ‘Binario: Architecturtal Wellness’ system by Gessi; the master class offered by the prestigious designer Pepe Cosín; the round table led by deans and interior designers or the presentation of the 60th edition of the Yecla Furniture Fair (FMY).

But ‘intTop Mar Menor’ was more, much more, and it was possible to enjoy the best gastronomy at the hands of the Madrid Romero winery in Jumilla or the signature cuisine of Local Essay. All this, enriched with our Cinema and History cycle, which included the films ‘Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles’ by Salvador Simó Busom, ‘Wet Letters’ by Isabel Coixet and ‘Letters from Iwo Jima’ by Clint Eastwood.

The exhibition also opted for art and culture, hosting theater performances by the San Javier Theater Group, literary presentations of the novel ‘Enigmas for a King’ by Javier Marín and the collection of poems ‘The neck is the second heart we have ‘ by Laura Pérez Torregrosa, the conference by Reyes Valcárcel ‘The Barnuevo house in the history of the Mar Menor’ and all the music that has been happening during these two weeks, with jazz by Brujazz Quartet and opera by Amber Kay and Company , among other.

Finally, the mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo, wanted to take stock of the celebration of the ‘intTop Mar Menor’ in Santiago de la Ribera, a balance that “could not be more positive, due to the attractiveness and educational at the same time of a initiative that conveys to citizens the importance of professionalism in the world of interior design».

“At the same time, it has taught us the latest trends and has allowed us to see the iconic Casa Barnuevo property as we have never seen it before. As if this were not enough, it has acted as the engine for another series of activities that has placed us at the center of design and decoration and a focus of attraction for the visitors that we have received these days. Thanks to the Official Association for trusting in San Javier, to the owners of Casa Barnuevo for their invaluable contribution and to all those who have made it possible”, highlighted the mayor.