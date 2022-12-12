One week before the end of the year, FC Cartagena and Real Murcia feel good and are still well placed to achieve their goals. Efesé notes the fatigue, but gave a very good image in El Molinón. Although their offensive power has been reduced, they make up for it with their competitiveness at the back, led by highly inspired players like Escandell and Alcalá. In the red box, Mario Simón gave a blow of authority and personality: he rotated and his team left one of the most serious and effective performances of the season that brings him closer to the lead. Soccer players like Santi Jara, Armando and Carrasco claim that a revolution in the winter market is not necessary.