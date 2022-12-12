The wonder ice rink in Winterswijk will open on Tuesday if all goes well for a remarkable skating initiative. Marathon skater Bart Vreugdenhil will have the opportunity to break the world hour record for skating on natural ice. “We have every confidence in tonight’s night frost,” said chairman Auke Spijkstra to this news site.

The Winterswijkse IJsvereniging (WIJV) needs very little for a thin layer of ice. Thanks to the well-insulated asphalt surface and a unique sprinkler system, an ice floor can be created in one night. As a result, skating could also take place on April 3 of this year. There was then 4 millimeters of natural ice. On November 20, it happened again. The ice thickness was 12 millimeters after one night of moderate frost.

Five degrees of frost is expected for the coming night. ,,We hope for 7 millimeters of ice,” says Spijkstra. “It almost always works out. We base ourselves on information from four different weather stations in the Netherlands and abroad.” Nevertheless, the ice cream association is keeping a close eye. “The event will only take place if our volunteers manage to make enough ice next night.” See also Ukraine war: Russia's men flee abroad

According to Spijkstra, it is expected that Bart Vreugdenhil of marathon and junior skating team Skits ‘Port of Amsterdam’ will be able to cover several kilometers more in an hour on natural ice than the 32.970 kilometers achieved by the Frenchman Leon Quaglia in 1928 in Chamonix. Perhaps he can even beat the last record on artificial ice outside an ice hall of Jan Kooijman (38.558 kilometers).

The Winterswijk ice skating association wants to revive the hour record skating on natural ice in collaboration with the KNSB. Since the existence of artificial ice and skating halls, no attempt has ever been made to set an hour record on natural ice.

Tuesday at 08.30 am it will probably happen again after 94 years. Auke Spijkstra will just not be there. “I am at home with corona and I am very disappointed,” says the chairman of the ice cream association with a deep sigh. See also Bolsonaro talks about suing journalist for associating him with Padua