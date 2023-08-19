Busy weekend at the offices of the Cartagonova stadium. Paco Belmonte and Manuel Sánchez Breis approached positions in the last hours with Celta de Vigo to close the loan of José Fontán as soon as possible. This central and left-back, international under-21, would come to replace the departure of Toni Datkovic abroad. Sources close to the Galician footballer hope to close the operation “as soon as possible”, to be available next Friday (Cartagonova, 9:30 p.m.) against Levante.

Fontán is a youth squad player for Celta de Vigo, the club with which he made his debut in the First Division two seasons ago before leaving for the elite of Dutch football and becoming important, with one goal and three assists. The one from Vilagarcía de Arousa has been an under-21 international with Spain on four occasions (the last in 2022) and in the celestial entity they want to find him a destination in Second where he has minutes.

Throughout this market, Fontán was able to join Andorra and also Racing de Ferrol. The signings of Marsá and Clemente, respectively, ended up frustrating these operations. The boy also entered the Sporting de Gijón radar and declined the possibility of going to Mirandés, where they wanted him 100% as a left-back.

And it is that the Galician is a versatile defender, young (he is 23 years old) and capable of performing in up to three different positions: central, winger and even pivot, although the latter is not his specialty. In the Netherlands he performed in all three parts of the field, after recovering from a sprained knee. He now expects an exit in the form of a loan. Cartagena has entered the negotiations with force. Fontán sees this option as the most valued.

He is also a personal friend of the albinegro striker Lautaro, a Celta youth squad who arrived on loan this summer. He needs to play now and Efesé is short of troops. In Andorra, Sánchez del Amo lined up four starting full-backs in the absence of Datkovic, Alcalá’s injury and recently recovered Verdú, still unprecedented this season.