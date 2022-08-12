This Friday, the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, and the mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo, raised the Blue Flag on the Banco del Tabal-Calnegre beach, shared by both municipalities in La Manga. This beach has 2 km of continuity between Cartagena and San Javier, as reported by the Cartagena City Council in a statement.

This new quality certification certifies the quality of bathing water, compliance with environmental regulations and user safety. As the mayor explained: “This is one of the first results resulting from the coordination and our government program where we wanted to work for excellence in the quality of the services we provide in La Manga.”

On the other hand, the mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo, expressed his satisfaction with this new recognition. “For us, it is one more example that when there is will and coordination, things can be achieved that make a destination better,” he assured. .

With this new recognition, Cartagena already has nine blue flags on the coast this summer, with one more beach and one port than in 2021. These blue flags are added to the 12 Q Quality flags achieved for the Levante beaches in Cabo de Palos, Barco Request, Galúa, Cala Cortina, San Ginés, Cala del Pino, Cavanna, La Gola, Playa Honda, Playa Paraíso, Islas Menores and Mar de Cristal.

In addition, the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, said that Cartagena was, together with Mazarrón, the first municipality in the Region to obtain the S certification for Tourism Sustainability, granted by the Institute for Spanish Tourism Quality (ICTE). A new recognition that accredits the excellence and sustainability of twelve Cartagena beaches.