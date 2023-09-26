Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 1:10 p.m.



The new El Albujón street market, which becomes the thirteenth weekly market to be installed in the municipality of Cartagena, opened this Tuesday. The objective is “to provide more services to residents and more employment opportunities for sellers,” according to the Councilor for Commerce, Health and Consumer Affairs, Belén Romero, during the visit she made to verify its opening, scheduled last Tuesday but which It had to be postponed due to the rains recorded.

The authorized stalls in the new market after the corresponding competition are 19, of which ten correspond to food, six to textiles, one to drugstores, one to footwear and one to various products.

The councilor recalled that “the markets are present in the neighborhoods and councils every day of the week, except Saturday, from the smallest in El Llano, with 5 stalls, to the one in Cénit, with 282 stalls. We are talking about more than 1,240 positions in total.

Adding the seasonal markets that open during the summer months and the summer months and festivals, such as All Saints’ Day or Christmas, the number of different markets reaches 26. The new market is located between the Los Garcías road and Descartes Street, and the validity of the authorizations will be 12 years, expressly extendable for another maximum period of 12 years.