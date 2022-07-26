Cars | Valmet Automotive starts manufacturing Mercedes sports cars in Uusikaupunki

Production will start at the end of next year.

Training Automotive starts manufacturing Mercedes-AMG GT model sports cars at its factory in Uusikaupunki. Production will start at the end of next year, the company says in a press release.

In the future, Valmet Automotive will produce both a combustion engine and a hybrid version of the AMG GT model.

According to Valmet Automotive, all four-door Mercedes-AMG GT cars will be manufactured in Uusikaupunki in the future.

The company considers the received order to be an “exceptionally strong” demonstration of Valmet Automotive’s expertise.

“It’s great to be back as a manufacturer of sports cars,” says Valmet Automotive’s director of manufacturing services Pasi Rannus in the bulletin.

It is the fourth car model that the company manufactures for the Mercedes-Benz Group. It is estimated that about 200 people will be employed in the various departments of the car factory with the agreement that has just been concluded.

According to the company, production is planned to be carried out with internal personnel arrangements.

Training Automotive said in June that it would lay off more than 300 employees from the Uusikaupunki factory and lay off approximately 700 employees for the time being. The reason was said to be a decrease in production volumes at the car factory when the manufacturing contract for the Mercedes SUV ended.

The company said in June that the layoffs are expected to end gradually as the projects move into the production phase next year.

Valmet Automotive has recruited a large number of new workers in recent years. After the reductions, approximately 2,000 employees will continue to work at the Uusikaupunki factory.

Valmet Automotive’s strategy emphasizes solutions related to electric transport. Starting at the end of 2023, the production volumes of the car factory will be significantly affected by production projects that expand the collection in production at Valmet Automotive and emphasize the role of electric vehicles.