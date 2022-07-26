The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the start of the work of the coordination center for Ukrainian grain

A joint coordination center for the export of Ukrainian grain began work in Istanbul. This was announced on Tuesday, July 26, by the Russian Defense Ministry, reports RIA News.

“An advanced group of Russian experts will arrive in Istanbul today and begin work in a quadripartite format,” the ministry said.

It is noted that the Russian delegation is headed by Rear Admiral Eduard Luik.

Earlier, the official representative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin, said that the first ship with Ukrainian grain would depart within the next couple of weeks. According to him, everything depends on when Russia and Ukraine will be ready to start sending their ships.

An agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea was signed on July 22 by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN. The deal lifted restrictions on the supply of Russian agricultural products to the world market, and also determined the algorithm for the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea through the ports of Yuzhny, Chernomorsk and Odessa.