Cars Last year, more cars were scrapped in Finland than ever before

The number of vehicles to be scrapped increased by a third.

In Finland a total of 106,388 vehicles were scrapped last year, according to the Automotive Information Center. This is an all-time record.

A total of 97,068 passenger cars were scrapped, which was 34 percent more than in 2020.

The growth is due to a scrapping premium project that started a year ago at the turn of the year, in which the state undertook to pay 1,000 or 2,000 euros when a high-emission car is scrapped and switched to an environmentally friendly mode of transport. It was possible to apply for support for the purchase of a low-emission car, electric bicycle and public transport ticket.

With the project, awareness of recycling opportunities has also increased.

According to the Automotive Information Center, 95% of scrapped cars end up in recycling. For example, metal can be reused as an industrial raw material.

Managing Director of Suomen Autokierrätys Oy Juha General According to Finland, cars are scrapped with exceptional longevity, when the average scrapping age of cars in Finland is more than 21 years.