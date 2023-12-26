How an ideal car should be to transport ours dog in safety and comfort, of which today occurs every year in August the World Dog Day? Which car to choose for our faithful four-legged friend? It is not always easy to transport it by car, especially if our friend is large. What precautions must be observed when transporting a dog in a car?

Features of cars for transporting dogs

A'ideal car to transport a dog must have several very specific characteristics to guarantee the safety and comfort of your pet during travel: a rear tailgate with preferably low and easy to access floorfolding rear seats to increase space, anchoring areas to secure the dog with the safety strap when the car is moving and the rear air conditioning vent.

Having said that, here is a list of points to consider when choosing a car to transport your dog.

Space: The car should have enough space for the dog so that he can comfortably move, turn and lie down. Dogs of different sizes require different amounts of space, so choose a car based on the size of your dog. Protection: Use a protection system such as a net divider, a grate or a seat belt to secure the dog and prevent him from jumping or wandering around the car. Make sure the dog is well secured to avoid accidents while driving. Ease of access: Choose a car with rear doors or a low tailgate to allow your dog to get in and out easily. If your dog is older or has mobility issues, you may also want to consider a car with lower access. Damage Protection: Cover your seats with durable, waterproof covers to protect your car from hair, drool and dirty dog ​​paws. Ventilation: Make sure the car has good ventilation, so your dog can enjoy adequate airflow during the journey. Avoid leaving your dog in a hot car without air conditioning, especially during hot days. Safety: Make sure your car is equipped with child locks to prevent your dog from opening doors or windows while you're on the road. Trunk: if you prefer to transport your dog in the trunk, check that it is spacious and suitable for your dog's size. Protect it with a divider or net to prevent the dog from accessing the passenger area. Non-slip mats: Use non-slip mats in the trunk or on the seats to prevent your dog from slipping during the journey. Pillows or Blankets: Provide your dog with a comfortable pillow or blanket to lie on during the journey, making him more comfortable. Roof Rack: If you need to transport your dog along with luggage or equipment, consider purchasing a roof rack for your car for extra space.

Always remember to keep your dog safe during the journey by avoiding letting him loose in the car or letting him travel on the front of the vehicle. Respect local laws regarding dog safety in cars and make sure you have the right equipment to transport your pet.

When transporting a dog by car

As a result of the survey carried out on Italians by Opel ed ENPA (National Agency for the Protection of Animals (ENPA) is the oldest and largest Italian animal rights association), many families own a dog. On most occasions, according to the survey, dog owners use their own vehicle to travel to various destinations. What are the cases in which you need a car to transport a dog?

Visits to the vet (51%);

Trips to parks or areas where you can walk and play together (46%);

Holiday trips (44%);

Visit from friends/relatives (39%);

Short trips into town for errands/shopping (27%).

Car For Dogs Opel Combo Life and ENPA

How do you transport a dog in a car?

What precautions should be taken when transporting a dog by car? However, is the latter transported in complete safety inside our vehicle? In these situations, the solutions chosen to move are different:

Inside the trunk with a special safety grate (32%);

With harness attached to a specific safety belt (31%);

Transported inside a carrier (17%).

There was also a percentage (18%) who did not respect these precautions, leaving their dog free in the passenger compartment, thus jeopardizing the life of their animal, but also their own. This is why ENPA and Opel – which has always been sensitive to campaigns that protect animals – have drawn up a decalogue, capable of raising awareness and creating healthy and happy relationships between all members of the “pet family”.

10 tips for transporting dogs by car

Therefore, remember to put these ten tips into practice to give your dog all the happiness he needs!

The passenger dog

The dog is easier to get in and out of if the car has easy access like the Opel Combo Life

ENPA and Opel – along with his new one Combo Life – promote the campaign #SpazioAllaFelicità to identify what the ideal car for transporting dogs should be like. In an increasingly dog-friendly society, ENPA promotes the new Opel Combo Life as the ideal dog car for families who own a fantastic four-legged pet. We started from research by FattoreMamma/FattorePet, which investigated how Italian families experience their relationship with their puppies. The survey highlighted that there are many moments of happiness experienced together (65% of those interviewed say that the dog teaches unconditional love, 75% say that the best moments are those of cuddles), and that the dog is often passenger traveling by car with the family (62% of mothers and fathers interviewed say they often take it in the car).

Opel Combo Life, car features for dogs

Opel Combo Life It is proposed as an ideal dog car, favored by the collaboration with ENPA, which has always been interested in the well-being of our four-legged friends. In an increasingly dog-friendly society, many brands adapt to families with two or more legs by promoting spacious solutions, so that families with large families and different species can coexist and live together without being too cramped. Opel is no exception and, thanks to the new Combo Life, families who own a dog and are about to buy a new car will find in the new Opel van all the features to make it a real car for dogs.

Spaciousness and versatility are indispensable characteristics that a dog car must possess, to cope with shortcomings dictated by the dimensions of other smaller segments. The space that the new Opel Combo Life is able to give us is immense, also giving us the possibility to choose between three versions. The first is equipped with one or two sliding rear doors, available in a choice of standard version (4.4 meters) or XL (4.75 metres), in both cases with 5 or 7 seats. The five-seater version, of standard length, has a trunk of 597 cubic liters, while the more spacious one, the 7-seater XL, has 850 cubic liters.

The ideal car for dogs is the Opel Combo Life which has easy access for 4-legged friends.

The third and final version is called Combo Life Pet Lovers edition, the “pet friendly” version dedicated to those traveling with dogs in tow, which transforms the German van into a perfect dog car! It is equipped with a net to keep luggage in place and a flex floor, which allows you to keep the dog separate from the luggage. This version is approved by ENPA and all its members can enjoy a discount on the purchase. Simple but still remarkable solutions, which will make your four-legged friend travel in complete comfort.

