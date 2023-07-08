As per tradition in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia, capable however of continually surprising for balance and competitive spirit, the ball that seemed firmly in the hands of the current leader Gianmarco Quaresmini passed within a few minutes, exactly 40, the time to consume at the Mugerllo qualifying on Saturday morning, to his pursuers in the run-up to the title.

Run-up that just now lights up in full. It was understood right from free practice, despite the optimism declared last night, that the leader from Brescia would have struggled to keep up with the others in qualifying. The Dinamic Motorsport driver is not finding the right feeling with the car and in race 1 today he will only start from the eighth row, while tomorrow in race 2 he will be even worse: 18th position and ninth row.

Two complicated comebacks are looming for him and then above all a quartet that has appeared particularly fit will try to make the most of it to climb back up the standings. The occasion is tempting for Diego Bertonelli, who starts fifth in race 1 and has to recover only 13 points from Quaresmini. Riccardo Agostini instead took the third position and owes the leader 22 points.

The polemen of the weekend, Matteo Malucelli and Alberto Cerqui, have already recovered two small points. now in the standings Malucelli has hooked up with Agostini and after the second consecutive pole of the season he could only present himself with a smile to the journalists: “Qualifying is a good starting point and went well even if it was a bit troubled with the traffic, more than in Vallelunga. Too bad about the second lap valid for race 2 because right at the end I found another rider who was doing his lap, in any case that’s okay, we’re still on the front row tomorrow too. the races. For the championship, both for me and for Cerqui, it’s an opportunity”.

The circumstance is also underlined by the driver from Brescia, in fact, now at minus 27 from Quaresmini and in the front row today and on pole tomorrow thanks to two photocopied laps: “I’m happy for the first stint of qualifying. I found the rhythm right from the first lap. Then I went out with the second set of new Michelins but the red flag came out which fooled everyone a bit, me in particular because I had already launched. Then later I was unable to be one of the first at the traffic light and I had traffic ahead. I did the same time in practice, even if my ideal time was 2-3 tenths faster. Going to beat Matteo I don’t know if it would have been possible, however, something better could have been done. I’m happy, I’m back in pole position on my favorite circuit, now let’s see if we can materialize in the race, I’m optimistic and above all I have to recover after the ‘zero’ in Vallelunga”.