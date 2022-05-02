Union, states, municipalities and state-owned companies had a balance of R$ 3.5 billion in the February accounts, informed the BC

The consolidated public sector –made up of the Union, states, municipalities and state-owned companies– recorded a primary surplus of R$3.5 billion in February, the best result for the month since 2012. BC (Central Bank) released the data on Monday (May 2, 2022). Here’s the intact of the press release (308 KB).

The primary result of the consolidated public sector for February was to have been released on March 31, 2022. The strike by Central Bank civil servants delayed the publication of the indicator by 1 month. The stoppage has postponed the results of other financial and economic indices of the monetary authority. The acts must resume from Tuesday (May 3, 2022).

The last time the consolidated public sector registered a surplus in February was in 2014, when the accounts were in the black at R$ 2.1 billion. The primary result is made up of subtracting revenues from expenditures, excluding interest payments on the public debt.

Here is the summary of the February result:

central government – deficit of R$ 19.2 billion;

– deficit of R$ 19.2 billion; states and municipalities – surplus of R$ 20.2 billion;

– surplus of R$ 20.2 billion; state-owned – surplus of R$ 2.5 billion.

In January, the Central Bank had already recorded a surplus of R$ 101.8 billion in the accounts. In the 1st two months, the primary result was R$ 105.3 billion.

In the 12 months ended in February, the primary surplus of the consolidated public sector reached R$ 123.4 billion, which is equivalent to 1.4% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). The value is higher than the balance of R$ 108.2 billion in the same period until January.

PAYMENT OF DEBT INTEREST

The payment of nominal interest by the consolidated public sector totaled R$ 26 billion in February 2022. It fell in relation to the same month of 2021 (R$ 29.2 billion). In the 12-month period, they reached R$ 422.5 billion, or 4.78% of GDP. They were 4.18% of GDP in the same period until February last year.

The nominal result of the consolidated public sector – which includes debt interest expenses – was a deficit of R$ 22.5 billion in February. In the 12-month period, it reached R$ 299.1 billion, or 3.38% of GDP.