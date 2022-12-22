All the 2022 champions having been awarded at the Porsche Experience Center Franciacorta and the first new names having come out in view of next season, the Carrera Cup Italia dives definitively into 2023 with the last refinement of the 2023 calendar.

After the confirmation of the weekends and venues of the confirmed six double appointments, for a total of 12 races, from the beginning of May to the end of October, the prestigious single-make …Continue reading

#Carrera #Cup #Italy #Completed #calendar