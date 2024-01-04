Club América spent months looking for its ideal reinforcement for the left back position, one of the main candidates was the Santos Laguna player, Omar Camposwho was wanted since the last tournament and although it seemed that they could finally sign him for the Clausura 2024 tournament, the situation became complicated and the possibility disappeared.
It was the journalist himself TUDN, Gibran Araigethe one who assured that Fields He would arrive at the Azulcrema team, which rectified and revealed that the operation did not take place because the Comarca Lagunera board wanted a significant amount of money to let their footballer go.
The Eagles looked for more options like Gerardo ArteagaHowever, beyond all odds, the chosen one ended up being the former player of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Cristian 'Chicote' Calderónthat way he will be the one who will compete with Luis Fuentesafter the departure of Salvador Reyes on loan to Necaxa.
The same source highlighted that the current Mexican soccer champion did not want to invest in the young man from Laguna, opting for the 'Chicote' Calderon who arrived as a free agent and they will only take charge of his contract.
This move was severely criticized by Americanism, since the player arrives after not being renewed by the Sacred Flock who did not meet the expectations of an expensive signing and committed several indisciplines in the red-and-white institution. However, the board trusts that the player can be redeemed and can make a place like it did Igor Lichnovsky a few months ago when he just arrived at the Nest.
