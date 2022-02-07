The Athletic from Madrid he was more whole, with more legs. Juanfran I knew it and thought about it and after the goal of carrascohe thought: “In that extra time, they were half dead.” Christian Ronaldofigure of the rival, confirmed it: “We had a greater wear and tear and Atlético was very good in the match, physically better than us”.

Fernando Torres was talking with Gabi and now he reproaches himself for things: “I talked to Gabi and told him that it was now, we have them. It was a time to take a step forward but we didn’t, because we couldn’t physically or because we weren’t brave enough.”

Simeonefor his part, explains it like this: “We could have scored a goal if we made a more offensive change, they could have scored a goal if we made a more offensive change, but the reality is that we reached a point in the final where we were again one step away from being champion”.

The fateful run

Sergio bouquets It was clear to me: “They knew that they wouldn’t beat us on penalties. You looked at the Athletic and whether you like it or not, you looked at that question of losing again, another final of Champions…”.

Juanfranmeanwhile, tells one thing that no one knows: “It wasn’t my turn, it was Carrasco’s turn and Yanick didn’t want to throw it away. We’re missing one and such… nobody said anything and I said, I’ll throw it away.” The auction of Juanfran went to the right post Keylor.

towers defends his former teammate: “It’s the penalty we all missed”. Christian Ronaldo had the glory and took advantage of it, another final won by the Real Madridanother final lost by the Atletico Madrid.