In Moscow, 90-95 percent of all cases of coronavirus infections occur with the omicron strain. This proportion of infected people was named by the director of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg on the air of the Rossiya 24 TV channel, he is quoted by TASS.

Related materials:

About five percent of COVID-19 cases are delta infections, Gunzburg said.

He added that after an infection, a person’s immunity does not have good protection against new strains. Vaccination and a booster dose of vaccination protect against coronavirus for a long time, the director of the Gamaleya Center emphasized.