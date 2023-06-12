In this edition of Carrusel de las Artes we talked with Thibault Cauvin, one of the most recognized guitarists worldwide. The French virtuoso has spent much of his life traveling the world with his guitar and exploring a repertoire that ranges from classical to more modern sounds. In this interview he told us how he began to shape his path in music, what his numerous trips mean to him and the importance of dialoguing with the public.

Thibault Cauvin always carries his guitar with him, a striking and sincere smile. He has spent almost his entire life bound to the six strings of this instrument.

His passion for the guitar was transmitted to him at the age of five by his father, also a guitarist Philippe Cauvin. He grew up in a musical environment, listening to different styles, surrounded by music from all eras, from Bach to current rock.

He studied at the Bordeaux Conservatory and then at the Paris National Conservatory of Music, from which he graduated with honors. He later began a life of music competitions, winning 36 international awards. At the age of 20, he became the most awarded guitarist in the world.





Since then, he has traveled to more than 120 countries, starring in more than 1,500 concerts in theaters and prestigious venues, such as Carnegie Hall, in New York; the Tchaikovsky Hall, in Moscow; the Forbidden City, in Beijing; In even, in the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Despite his hectic life and dedication to music, Thibault Cauvin also spoke to us about his passion for surfing, an activity he does in his spare time.