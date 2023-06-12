It is not easy to see them, but they are there: sharks and rays breed, feed, group and rest during their migratory movements on the coasts of the Region of Murcia, which offer a priceless refuge for rare and vulnerable species. A scientific team made up of experts from different study centers and public and private organizations has identified two spaces in the waters of the Autonomous Community frequented by elasmobranchs and has proposed them to be declared as ISRA —Important Shark and Ray Areas, for its acronym in English-.

The areas of interest for these cartilaginous fish that are currently being evaluated by a committee of specialists from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) are a deep sector off Cabo de Palos that includes the Seco de Palos and the Pochmarks field – large marine craters on sandy bottoms, with the regular presence of black sharks and lantern sharks; and the entire coastal strip between San Pedro del Pinatar and Calblanque, including the Cabo de Palos-Islas Hormigas Marine Reserve, Isla Grosa and El Farallón, where the importance of this stretch for species in serious danger of extinction and almost extinct has been documented. in other enclaves of the Mediterranean, such as the guitar shark, the mantelina, the sea eagle and the stingray. Both spaces are considered a critical habitat for the star ray, an endemic species of the Mediterranean that shows great abundance in the waters of the Region in comparison with other areas of the Spanish coast.

Behind these proposals is a scientific team with members from the universities of Murcia and Alicante, the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO-CSIC) and Cartagena Research Oceanographic Institute (CORI). “It is a unique opportunity because the next evaluation will be done in ten years,” explained to LA VERDAD marine biologist María Pozo Montoro, a member of the Marine Ecology and Research Group of the UMU directed by Professor José Antonio García Charton.

no legal protection



The declaration of ISRA zones does not imply legal protection or impose management measures, but it indicates the critical spaces for the survival of elasmobranchs and that therefore must be taken into account by the different administrations, details this expert on sharks who has worked in Norway, Miami, Sydney (with a grant from La Caixa) and the UN, and who recently joined the UMU to start a line of research on sharks and rays. «On the coast of the Region we have found a great diversity and potential for these species. If this were Australia, it would be more than studied and in the process of protecting itself », she affirms.

More than 180 specialists convened by IUCN to map for the first time the important habitats for sharks and rays in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea already made a first screening in Thessaloniki (Greece) last month: of 110 proposals, 85 were chosen as candidates , including the two from the Region, which were highly valued, says Francisca Giménez Casalduero, professor at the University of Alicante.

The final selection, in which proposals from Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, the Valencian Community and Catalonia have also entered, will take place in August, without a predetermined number. All those that are relevant will be declared, according to the criteria of the review panel.

Before the ISRAs of the Mediterranean and Black Sea, those of the Pacific of Central and South America have already been declared, and in September they will be analyzed in the Indian Ocean. The delimitation of these spaces will be taken into account “when countries begin to apply their commitment to protect 30% of the oceans by 2030, under the Kunming-Montreal Global Framework for Biodiversity”, indicates the IUCN.

“It is a privilege to have these species in the waters of the Region. When I mention that there are sharks and rays in Murcia, some of which are quite rare and are hardly seen in other places, people tend to get scared instead of happy, despite the fact that they do not pose a risk to humans”, clarifies María Pozo Montoro.

Citizen science has helped to identify the presence of cartilaginous fish, especially in shallow areas, for which the promoting team of the ISRA areas in the Region appreciates the sending of photographs of sharks and rays by divers, specifying the place and the date of the sighting, to [email protected].