An exhibition in Paris dedicated to the talented and eccentric actress Sarah Bernhardt, commemorating the 100th anniversary of her death, is exactly where Carousel of the Arts is taking you this week. We also explore the fascinating world of the maracas, a typical instrument of the Caribbean countries, by the hand of maraquero Alirio José Torrealba. And we talk to Faada Freddy, the Senegalese prince of hip hop, who is releasing a new album.

Theater actress Sarah Bernhardt, who died in 1923, is honored at the Petit Palais in Paris. A 400-piece exhibition showcases the 1,001 faces of this international French icon, who continues to inspire culture.

“She was an actress at the Comédie Française and at the Odeon Theatre. She played the queen in Ruy Blas, by Victor Hugo. That’s how she became famous. She accumulated famous theater roles such as the Lady of the Camellias, Teodora or Fedra”, explains Stéphanie Cantarutti , curator of the sample.

Versatile actress, fashion icon and liberated woman, with multiple lovers, this was Sarah Bernhardt, whose ‘eccentricity’ had no limits.

“He had many admirers and his image caused a great sensation. The press, the newspapers, loved to enter his private space,” says Cantarutti.

The exhibition also reveals an unknown aspect of his life. Sarah Bernhardt was a painter, sculptor, and writer who produced “very impressive and poetic works.”





A master class in maracas

The maracas are an instrument used in the folk music of several Latin American countries that has conquered other musical styles.

The maraquero Alirio José Torrealba was at our studios. Training percussionist, who has specialized in maracas for several years and has written a teaching method to explain the technique that masters them.

Despite being made with simple materials, which recall their indigenous origin, they are considered a complex instrument within the percussion family due to the number of possibilities and timbres they offer.





Faada Freddy, legend of African hip hop

In our musical chronicle, we take you to discover Faada Freddy, a vocalist from Senegal. He is a member of the Daara J duo, one of the pioneers of African hip hop.

Faada Freddy premieres a solo album called Tables Will Turn, in which he uses a percussion technique that he created, which is based on his voice and body.



