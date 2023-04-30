Vice-champion of the 1980 Games Varganova, arrested for selling drugs, was released on bail

The vice-champion of the 1980 Olympic Games in swimming Svetlana Varganova, who was previously arrested for selling drugs in Goa, was released on bail. This is reported TASS.

“According to reports, Varganova does not intend to get in touch with the official Russian authorities yet,” the Russian Consulate General in Mumbai said. It is noted that the proceedings against her are ongoing.

The arrest of Varganova became known on Saturday, April 29. Together with her, a former Russian policeman and their accomplice from India were detained. During the arrest, prohibited substances and money received for their sale were seized.

Varganova won silver at the 1980 Olympics in the 200m breaststroke. In the same discipline, she became the world champion in 1982. In addition, she has a bronze medal in the world championship in the 4x100m medley relay.