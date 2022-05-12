Gentleman.- Caroline Viggiano Austria coalition candidate PRI, PAN PRD called “Goes for Hidalgo“committed to the people of Hidalgo to create various social programs to address the lag in care that the Federal has left in its wake.

This was stated by the candidate through a press release in which she called for a conscious and reasoned vote, to guarantee the future of young people, families and the entire state.

Carolina Viggiano stressed that in her government, women and men would not have different programs in order to mitigate the problem that the Federal Government has for all families in Hidalgo.

In this sense, he stressed that Hidalgo will improve the health scheme, as well as the issue of the supply of medicines and the creation of Day Houses for older adults so that they have a decent life.

“As a mountain ranger, I am the person who can do the most for the mountains; the other lives in the comfort of Pachuca and has only come here to ask for the vote, for which he has no relationship with the people of the region ”he pointed.

Likewise, he asked the people not to let themselves be manipulated because he reminded them that they have the freedom to vote for whoever suits them best, but he called for them to be attentive to people who want to deceive them.