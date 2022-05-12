They warn of the presence of an allergen in this brand of nuts. / aesan

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan), dependent on the Ministry of Consumption, warned of the presence of an undeclared allergenic component in nuts and chocolate-coated blueberries from the Gourmet Finest Cuisine brand. Aesan learned of this situation thanks to the European Food Alert Network (Rasff) for an alert notification sent by the Polish health authorities, warning of the presence of milk not included in the labeling of these nuts from Germany.

The manufacturer of this product has communicated the incident and has also informed the recipient businesses. The agency advises that those with allergies and intolerance to lactose are recommended not to consume nuts. According to Aesan, this information has already been transferred to the competent authorities through the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (Sciri) in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels. According to available information, the product has been distributed in Aldi supermarkets.

The data of the product involved are:



– Product name: A mixture of roasted pecans, roasted and salted almonds and sweetened, dried cranberries in dark chocolate.

– Trademark: Gourmet Finest Cuisine.

– Batch number: 05PA02208.

– Expiration date: 08/24/2022 and 09/05/2022.

– Unit weight: 100 grams.

– Room temperature.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition recalls on its website the differences between what is milk allergy and lactose intolerance:

milk allergy



– Allergic reaction to milk proteins (casein, β-lactoglobulin, etc.)

– Acute reaction that can be serious.

– It can involve a risk of immediate death by anaphylactic shock of the affected person.

Lactose intolerance



– It is produced by lactase deficiency (enzyme that digests lactose).

– Mild reaction.

– Produces mild intestinal disorders such as gas, pain and abdominal distension.