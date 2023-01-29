Carolina Marín, with the medal and the runner-up trophy of the Indonesian Masters after losing in Jakarta this Sunday in the final against the South Korean Se Young An. Tatan Syuflana (AP)

The Spanish Carolina Marín has been left with honey on her lips after losing to the South Korean Se Young An in the final of the Indonesian Open by 21-18, 18-21 and 13-21 after 1 hour and 20 minutes of play. An, second of ranking World Cup, was facing its third final of the year after losing Malaysia and winning New Delhi. She has not let the opportunity pass before a Carolina Marín who has cleared up any doubt about her performance and has once again competed with the best.

Before the start of the season, the Olympic champion in Rio 2016, three times world champion and six times in Europe, currently in the ninth step of the rankingcommented on the doubts she had had in the previous months about her ability to be competitive again after her injury.

In Jakarta, Marín has returned to his strengths after being a quarterfinalist in Malaysia and New Delhi, standing in the final and selling his defeat dearly. Marín won the first round by 21-18 and fell in the second by the same result. In the third, she kept up with An until the tie at 10, at which point fatigue took its toll on the Spanish champion who ended up losing 21-13.

The next appointment for Carolina Marín will be in the capital of Thailand, at the Bangkok Open, from January 31 to February 5.

