Actor. He has won awards, nominations and critics thanks to The Whaletape in which he gives life to a professor with morbid obesity.

For many, Brendan Fraser’s return to the big screen in The Whale is something of a resurrection. He was applauded at the Venice Film Festival and at the Choice Awards, and he has just been nominated for best leading actor at the 2023 Oscars. Without a doubt, he is back in the Hollywood spotlight through the front door.

The Whale is the story of Charlie, a literature professor who teaches online. His students have never seen him because his computer’s camera is broken. Although that’s just an excuse. Charlie doesn’t want anyone to look at him, because he feels like a monster. Weight 272 kilos. He knows that his physical appearance can only generate rejection.

Fraser, 54 years old and with remembered titles such as The Mummy, Journey to the Center of the Earth, To hell with the devil, Crashamong others, has taken this “triumphant return” very calmly and downplays that repeated phrase.

“I can understand it, but the only thing I feel and that matters to me is the happiness of having a job. If you’re also lucky enough to share the set with a handful of talented people, then the work takes on an extra value, an artistic dimension.”he said in a recent interview with Fotogramas.es.

The Whale. It still does not have a release date in Peru. Photo: diffusion

In this interview, in one of the luxurious halls of the Ausonia Hungaria Hotel on the Venice Lido, the actor also takes calmly – and smiles – what could be his first Oscar. “I’ll quote Herman Melville: ‘I don’t know everything that’s to come, but whatever comes, I’ll go laughing into it.'”

However, along with the nominations and awards, criticism has also appeared around The Whale, emphasizes, on the other hand, the bbc.com and highlights that “there are indications that it reinforces stereotypes of obese people” and that it falls into a supposed “fatphobia”.

“The main criticism is that to characterize Charlie, a so-called fatsuit (fat suit) has been used, as so many other times in film or television, an undergarment similar to a suit that is used to fatten the appearance of the actor. and turn him into an obese or overweight character,” the media mentions. Given this, the director Darren Aronofsky responded in Yahoo Entertainment that by using this resource he intended to make the character’s obesity realistic, and not make it look like “a joke”. Criticism or flattery, we will have to wait if Fraser has his big night on March 12 at the Oscars.