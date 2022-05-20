“Today I read an interview with a Cinquestelle parliamentarian who says they are willing to question the government if we insist on the need for a waste-to-energy plant in Rome. I say that one is not enough, I am thinking of Sicily, Campania, in a moment of energy crisis waste must become energy, heat, wealth. Questioning the government because they do not want to transform the waste they leave on the Roman streets into energy seems to me to be truly out of this world. ”Thus the secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, to the microphones of Radio 24-Il Sole 24 ore.

“If in 2022 someone says if you are a waste-to-energy plant in Rome we are not there … We are in 2022, everywhere in the world waste is wealth, only in some areas of Italy – attacks the leader of the Carroccio – waste is a problem and they are in the hands of the management of the underworld “.

And, according to the Northern League leader, the government will not be in crisis, not even by the crucial points of the PNRR. On the question of seaside resorts “We will find an agreement as we did on the land registry. You will remember articles and newspaper articles, weeks of tension. The League, with the center-right, but I think with the majority of Italians, wanted to eliminate the hypothesis of an increase in house taxes from the tax reform , which would be disastrous on savings, and after some work we did it and therefore there is no dreaded increase in the house tax “.

“On the beach resorts – explains Salvini – it means recognizing the investments made and the effort made in recent years to small entrepreneurs, who number thirty thousand, and therefore recognizing compensation if someone else takes over on their beach and giving the little ones the right of first refusal to continue to do their job. But I think the “deal is within reach.

On the subject of foreign policy, Salvini also opens onentry into the NATO of Finland and Sweden. When the request “arrives in the Chamber we will consider how to vote, obviously if all the conditions are met we will vote in favor. Since we are not talking about tomorrow morning, we are used to working step by step, so I realize that when we vote there will be no more tensions. If they ask to join NATO – he says – very free to do so, NATO is very free to welcome them and Italy is very free to vote in favor “. the