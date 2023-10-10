Carolina Marconi is fine, the liver spot is benign. She communicated this with tears in her eyes to her numerous followers

After so much waiting and so much fear, Carolina Marconi he was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief. The influencer had revealed a phone call from the oncologist, after the last checks she had undergone. The doctor had found a spot on his liver.

Carolina felt the world collapse around her, terrified by the possibility of having to start another battle, after the one against breast cancer. He explained to his numerous followers that he would have to wait for the results of further tests. She did not hide her fear and concern for him, receiving as always the affection of an incredible number of people.

A few hours ago, Carolina Marconi returned to social media, smiling, to inform everyone of the wonderful news received from the doctors. The liver spot identified in the latest CT scan is a benign angioma.

Good morning everyone, sorry, I didn’t disappear but I lived for 3 weeks in total agony, a very difficult wait in which anxiety completely took over. I tried to distract myself by always keeping positive, I did a thousand things also because I didn’t want to think the worst. I was terrified. Yesterday at around 8.55pm Ale, returning from the supermarket, looks me straight in the eyes and says that Prof Marazzi called him… “tell me then… don’t actually tell me anything… no no… tell me, please tell me but in a low voice …actually tell me everything quickly…I closed my ears, I was crying and I still didn’t know the answer, I was out of breath…so ?tell me? ….(Ale) you have nothing, you’re fine, the 9 millimeter spot is a benign angioma… I burst into tears, I screamed at the top of my lungs with joy that the whole neighborhood felt. I immediately called my family but I couldn’t speak due to my shaking voice but just to tell them… I’m fine.

The infinite joy of Carolina Marconi

Carolina Marconi burst into tears, tears of joy. For three weeks, waiting for the results, she lived in fear. A doctor who says by phone that there is something in the liver, a nightmare that repeats itself. But luckily the former gieffina is fine. It’s just a benign angioma. And she wanted to communicate it to all those who love her and who have supported her for years. All those who never abandoned her during her battle, sending her every day love and support. And at the end of her long post, Carolina wanted to thank them once again.

In a recent interview, Marconi has launched an appeal to all women, asking them to check themselves periodically, because prevention is the most important thing. She then addressed all those who have breast implants, confessing her fear that her breast cancer could have influenced her. “You are even more careful.”