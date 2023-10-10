Andrea Branzi was a well-known figure in the art world, a master of architecture and design, an important personality at the Milan Triennale. La Pina’s father is no longer here

The world of culture is mourning the passing of Andrea Branzi. The master of architecture and design he was well known in academic and cultural circles, in particular at the Milan Triennale, to which he was very close. Perhaps not everyone knows that he was the father of the very famous DJ La Pina. Everyone joins their family, friends and colleagues in this moment of profound mourning.

Andrea Branzi’s heart stopped forever at the age of 84. Father of the historic voice of Radio Deejay, La Pinawas a well-known and highly appreciated master of architecture and design, particularly linked to the city of Milan and the Triennale.

Born in Florence on 30 November 1938, he died on 9 October 2023. He founded with Paolo Deganello, Massimo Morozzi and Gilberto Corretti the Archizoom collective Associates. He was one of the greatest exponents of neomodern design. He had the idea of ​​founding the Domus Academy, a Milanese design school.

During his career he had also been a full professor at the Faculty of Design of the Polytechnic of Milan. He had also received an Honorary Degree in Industrial Design from the Ludovico Quaroni Faculty of Architecture of the University of Rome La Sapienza.

Various awards received. As the Golden Compass for Lifetime Achievement in 1987 or The Rolf Schock Prizes awarded by The Royal Academy of Fine Arts in 2018. His daughter Orsola Branzi is known to all as La Pina, rapper and radio presenter.

The memory of Andrea Branzi by the Milan Triennale

In these days of mourning, the president Stefano Boeri, the Board of Directors, the general director Carla Morogallo and the Scientific Committee of Triennale Milan they remember this great and important figure.